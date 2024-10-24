These three Kentucky players stood out in the blowout win over KWC
Kentucky basketball had their first exhibition of the season on Wednesday night, and for the vast majority of fans, it was their first look at the all-new Wildcats squad. There was plenty to like including the incredible ball movement, a lot of threes put up, and a defensive intensity that held Kentucky Wesleyan to just 33% shooting overall and 15% from three-point range.
On offense, Kentucky's numbers were impressive, and very much so for an offense that emphases a fast pace and non-stop ball movement. The Wildcats shot 63% overall and 50% from three point range. Kentucky shot 21-42 from deep. They also assisted on 32 of their 48 made shots, and just committed 5 turnovers on the night, so they really took care of the ball for how much they passed it.
There were some standouts from the 71-point victory. Here are three players who stood out on Wednesday night.
1. Lamont Butler
One of the more exciting storylines from the night, Butler was everywhere, but so much so on the defensive end. It's crazy to think about, but the fiery guard actually had more steals himself than Kentucky as a team had turnovers. Butler had 6 steals, while the Wildcats had 5 turnovers on the night. Pope was very impressed by it after the game, saying he doesn't remember a time he has seen that happen with a player. He also added 2 blocks to go along with all of those steals. He's dangerous on the defensive end, but he was also very effective on offense. He had 11 points and 6 assists to go along with 6 rebounds. A very impressive performance to say the least.
2. Otega Oweh
There has been a lot of talk about Oweh's energy, but you saw that on Wednesday night. He can shoot when he needs to, but the bulky guard has an unmatched knack of attacking the rim on offense, and he showed that skill off to the Big Blue Nation. He did go 2-2 from deep, but it was the paint where he was most effective. He had 18 points on 7-9 overall, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. He is known for his intense energy, and he put that on display, especially offensively. As a guy known for his defense, it was good to see the encouraging offensive performance from him. Oweh's energy will provide a huge boost this season.
3. Jaxson Robinson
Robinson is expected to be a star for Kentucky this season, and arguably their best player. He showed signs of a player who is determined to show his skills in the spotlight at a place like Kentucky, someone looking to make the jump to the NBA after this season. He had 19 points and contributed well to Kentucky's success from deep. He shot 7-12 overall and even 5-9 from three-point range. He also added 3 rebounds to the stat sheet on the night. Robinson will certainly be one of Kentucky's top go-to scorers when they need a bucket.
There was a lot to like for Kentucky fans in Wednesday's exhibition, and it was fun to watch Mark Pope's style of play in full effect with the players together against an actual opponenet and not just against each other. It's pretty encouraging when thinking about the fact that the Wildcats were without Kerr Kriisa (hamstring), who will provide a swagger and get his teammates involved on the offensive end, while being a really good shooter. Kentucky fans will see them back in action next Tuesday against Minnesota State Mankato in their final exhibition.