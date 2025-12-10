This Kentucky team needs more of the fiery attitude Mark Pope displayed on Tuesday

It's clear that this Kentucky team has some major issues, but it ultimately starts with their effort, and after showcasing a lack of that in their previous three games, and especially after last game's 35-point debacle against Gonzaga, it seems like Mark Pope is completely fed up about what this team has been showing on the court.

Mark Pope sent a message in Tuesday's game against NC Central. Although it was a blowout victory, Kentucky still had a lack of competitiveness, as thanks to scoring runs in chunks by the offense, which the game would have been much closer without. That isn't a positive observation anyway, but it definitely isn't when the team is playing a team ranked 350th in the entire country. During Tuesday's game, Mark Pope got fed up, as he even benched Brandon Garrison for a lack of effort after committing a turnover. What happened after that? Garrison was benched at the 8:06 mark of the first half and never returned. Check out the video below of Pope's reaction after the play.

Mark Pope was NOT happy with Brandon Garrison after turning it over, and showing no effort in getting back on defense.



Walks onto the court screaming in his face, “go sit down, go sit down”#BBN #KentuckyBasketball pic.twitter.com/TFqgbO7Lh7 — Dylan (@BigBlueDylan) December 10, 2025

But it wasn't just Garrison. Kentucky fans were wondering throughout the second half why Jaland Lowe and Kam Williams had not seen the court yet. Both were dressed out, and they did end up getting in the game in the second half. Pope didn't say what it was, but one can assume quite confidently that it was for punishment from something that happened in practice. Pope shared the harsh truth about where Kentucky's competitive spirit is, but this is a good coaching sign that he's making sure his players know they can't keep giving as little effort as they have been.

This type of fire from Mark Pope is exactly what this Kentucky team needs right now. He has a reputation of being 'too nice' during games, as said by a bunch of fans recently, but the attitude we saw from the Kentucky head coach toward his players during the game is exactly a step in the right direction if he wants to continue to get down to why this team's effort hasn't shown up very consistently. The effort came in spurts on defense, and Pope knows it is unnacceptable in a game like this. Need some more evidence of a fiery Pope? His reaction after Garrison's effortless play is the perfect example. He got on to him of course, but he also broke a clipboard, something in the past he had saved for the locker room after the game.

Mark Pope letting his angry side out in front of everyone to see should be a good sign to Kentucky fans, as they have bashed how little he has shown emotion towards his players in the past. It looks like the team's lack of effort has really started to get to the head coach after all of the latest results.