This PF in the transfer portal was made in a lab for Mark Pope and Kentucky
Mark Pope and his coaching staff are starting to go after some elite talent in the transfer portal, and one name that this staff wants really bad is former Robert Morris power forward Alvaro Folgueiras.
On the season, Folgueiras averaged 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 54.8% from the field. Folgueiras also shot 41.3% from deep on 3.1 attempts per game.
The 6'9 215 pound forward from Spain is a perfect fit for what Pope wants in a power forward as he is a really good ball handler and passer, but he also is great around the rim.
Folgueiras recently played in the NCAA Tournament, where his Colonials lost a close game to the Alabama Crimson Tide. In this game, Folgueiras had 15 points while shooting 6-12 from the field. He also pulled down ten rebounds, dished four assists, blocked a shot, and had a steal.
It was clear watching Folgueiras in this game that he was ready to play basketball in the SEC and the hope is this will be for Pope's Wildcats.
The Horizon League Player of the Year is going to be a hot commodity in the transfer portal, but hopefully, Coach Pope can sell his system to a player who would fit it perfectly.
Power forward will be the number one priority for the Wildcats in the transfer portal, and Folgueiras seems like the perfect answer to start for the Wildcats next season.
Folgueiras will turn into a first-round draft pick in Kentucky's system if he puts up good numbers in the SEC.