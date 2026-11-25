Just when Kentucky badly needs to face an opponent they should easily take care of business against, they're up against a tough challenge. On Friday, a sneaky-good Wichita State squad will make their way to Rupp Arena to take on a 4-2 Kentucky team that has suffered two embarrassing double-digit losses on the season and one that has yet to put togeher a quality full-game performance.

They shouldn't take this Shockers squad lightly and it all starts with their star big man. We mentioned him in our things to know article about Paul Miss' team, but he's such a threat that we figured that we had to spotlight him. William Berg, a 7-2 big man, has been an absolute force and double-digit machine this season. On the year, he is averaging 19.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting an efficient 67.7% from the floor. He has been making a case to become one of the best bigs in the entire country if that kind of production keeps up.

What he is best known for is his rebounding, an area where he can really damage Kentucky. Berg is averaging the fourth-most rebounds in college basketball and is also 17th in offensive rebound percentage, and 27th in defensive. He is also a focal point in Wichita State's offense and he has been extremely efficient scoring in the paint, shooting 67.7% from the floor. What makes him even more of a threat is the fact Kentucky is likely to be without its starting big man in Malachi Moreno, who, is by far the team's best big man. Behind him are Franck Kepnang, who needs to step up defensively and minutes wise on Friday, and Reece Potter, who is going to have to play a few minutes. The big question is about if Kentucky plays a small ball lineup or not, but Berg's size could overwhelm that group.

Whatever lineup Kentucky decides to roll out there, Berg is likely going to have his fair share of points and rebounds. The key for Mark Pope is to make sure his guys don't allow the 7-2 big man to absolutely crush them, because he has before this season. Berg's best game so far is a 26-point and 16-rebound performance against Cal State. He has put up 17 or more points four times this season, and has reached at least nine rebounds in every game.

If Kentucky's frontcourt doesn't step up with Moreno out, it could be a long night down low alone. They'll need to find some answers for one of the fastest-rising bigs in college basketball.

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