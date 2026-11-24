It's been a disappointing start to the season for Mark Pope and Kentucky basketball. So far, their season has included a 20-point loss to Kansas, a 14-point loss to Indiana, and a near-upset in Rupp Arena to Northern Arizona. Now, Wichita State is coming into Lexington and looking to put their stamp on the college basketball world as a good team.

The Shockers are 6-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming in a seven-point loss to USC earlier this month. Since then, they've been on a five-game winning streak and looking to make a statement against a Kentucky team that has been struggling this season, and will be going into this one most likely without starting big man Malachi Moreno, who has been in concussion protocol after a collision in the Indiana game. Here are three things you need to know about the Wichita State Shockers.

Feb 26, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Wichita State Shockers head coach Paul Mills looks on against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wichita State features one of the nation’s best rebounders

The Shockers feature a 7-2 big man that has been playing like one of the best bigs in college basketball this season. William Berg is averaging 19.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting an efficient 67.7% from the floor. If he's not one of the best bigs overall, he's certainly making his case with how great of a rebounder he is. Berg is 4th in the country in rebounds per game, 17th in offensive rebound percentage, and 27th in defensive. In addition to his rebounding, Berg has been a very efficient scorer down low. With no Moreno, Franck Kepnang and Reece Potter will really have their hands full.

The Shockers’ defensive numbers should worry Kentucky

Speaking of rebounding, Wichita State as a team is 6th nationally in defensive rebound percentage. Kentucky just recently had a game where they grabbed just one offensive board and now, they're going against one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the country that has real size down low. In addition to their rebounding, the Shockers are also 36th in three-point defense, holding teams to an average of just 26.9% from three and with how much Kentucky loves to shoot, Wichita State has the potential to shut them down there. Both of these areas are ones that correlate to losses for the Wildcats if they don't go well, and they'll be tested in each on Friday.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance against Grambling in the first half during college basketball at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. November 16, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Their offense, while deadly from three, can be very sloppy

This is an area where Kentucky could take advantage of. On the season, Kentucky has been one of the worst at turning teams over, but this needs to change on Friday. Wichita State is 170th in turnover percentage on the season and 195th in non-steal turnovers. Against Loyola Chicago, the Shockers had 21 turnovers that turned the game into just a four-point win. But, when they aren't turning it over, they can be a very good offense, especially shooting from three. They are 37th in the country in three-point percentage, shooting 38.7% from three. In addition, point guard Jordan Frison is one of the best passing guards in the country, with a 52.3% assist rate that is 2nd in the entire country. He is surrounding by some capable shooters, especially backups Kenyon Giles and Michael Gray. Even when they don't shoot a lot of threes, they have multiple capable scorers all over the floor.

Ultimately, this is a game that is worrying a lot of Kentucky fans and now, when you factor in Malachi Moreno's absence, it's even more worrisome with all of the questions surrounding how they are going to handle Berg down low. That, Wichita State's three-point defense, and multiple scoring threats around the court combine for a tough opponent for Kentucky on Friday. But, if they want to turn the season around, a win Friday would be a good start.

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