This unicorn 6'9 guard is a player Mark Pope must take a look at in the transfer portal

The transfer portal is set to open on April 7th, so Coach Mark Pope will be looking for new players to hopefully improve the roster for the 2026-27 season. Some players have already announced their intentions to hit the portal when it opens, and one player who has done that is former Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas, who, as a true freshman this season, averaged 12.1 points per game to go with 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Avdalas shot 38.6% from the field and 31.4% from three, but this kid is going to be a star. He is a 6’9 guard that can play multiple positions on the floor, handle the ball, pass, shoot, and score all over the floor. Some call Avdalas “Baby Luka” because he plays like Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic.

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) shoots a shot defended by Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Omaha Biliew (0)during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The 6’9 guard is one of those players that fans will look at the shooting percentages and wonder if he is a good fit, then turn on the film and say, " Wow, that kid needs to be in blue and white." He will be one of the hottest commodities in the portal, but it will be worth it for Kentucky to take a shot on him, even at a high price.

Coach Pope has talked a lot about needing “creators.” A creator, according to Coach Pope, is a player who can create scoring opportunities for himself and teammates, which would perfectly describe Avdalas. The unicorn from VA Tech would be the perfect player to come into that role for the Wildcats next season. He can score from all over the floor and is a great passer, which would make him an elite creator.

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) shoots a shot as Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) defends during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Often, player comparisons are not all that accurate, but this comparison of Avdalas to Doncic is spot on. One of the best parts of Doncic’s game is his ability to use his body to create space. Avdalas plays just like Doncic in this way, which is something that can be seen often from European players.

A lot of the top dogs in college basketball will be all over Avdalas, and Coach Pope needs to make a hard push. I believe this kid is going to turn himself into a lottery pick next season on a better team with better pieces around him. Pay attention to this name when the portal opens on the 7th and coaches can start reaching out to players.