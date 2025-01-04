Three Florida players Kentucky fans should know
Kentucky basketball is getting set for a top 10 showdown inside Rupp Arena on Saturday to kick off SEC play against No. 6 Florida, and it will be a challenge for the Wildcats. The Gators, who are 13-0 on the season, are putting up 87.4 points per game, which is the 9th most in the country. Florida also gets an average of 20.2 fast-break points a game Not only is it a high-powered and fast-paced offense, but they really get the job done on the glass and defensively.
The Gators aren't just putting up 87.4 points per game, they are also the best rebounding team in the country. With the help of big man Alex Condon, Florida averages 45.6 rebounds per game, while also ranking 3rd in rebound margin with an average difference of 12 rebounds per outing. A tough challenge awaits for the Wildcats, especially knowing their struggles with offensive rebounding this season. Kentucky will need to shoot well with how Florida protects the glass, but the Gators have terrific shooting defense, holding opponents to just 26.6% from three and 36.8% overall from the floor.
Who are some players that Kentucky fans should know before the top 10 SEC clash in Rupp Arena?
1. Walter Clayton Jr.
The leading scorer for Florida with 17.2 points per game, Clayton Jr. is an experienced and explosive guard who is known for filling up the stat sheet. A very capable shooter, it's about volume for him. If the Wildcats can keep him off the three-point line, that is more likely a win in that particular matchup. Lamont Butler is going to have a big task, and the former Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year will need to show what he's made of. A terrific free-throw shooter as well, so Butler doesn't need to foul him.
2. Alijah Martin
Will Richard is another returning guard for Florida who is worth the mention as one of the Gators' top three scorers at 14.2 points per game, but Alijah Martin is their 2nd-leading scorer averaging 15.2 points per game. Martin really gets it done by attacking the rim, but he is a very capable shooter. He can score in many ways, so again, Kentucky will have their hands full with the guards. A common theme with Florida's guards is they can all rebound well. The Gators' top three scorers are guards, and they all three average a handful of rebounds per game, with Martin and Richard averaging around 5 boards per contest. It's also worth noting that these three guards are a few of the best defenders in the conference, speaking to their impressive field goal percentage defense. The guard matchups will be fun to watch on Saturday.
3. Alex Condon
A familiar face returning to Florida for another season, Condon is the big man holding it down in the post for the Gators. Condon averages 11.2 points per game, but he is a huge part of why they are the best rebounding team in the country, as he averages 7.5 rebounds per game. Kentucky has struggled with offensive rebounding specifically, and Condon will be ready to expose that if the Wildcats don't show improvement there. Florida's guards get a lot of praise, as they should, but Condon is still a force down low protecting the glass.
Kentucky and Florida is going to be a fast-paced matchup, and the Wildcats are going to have their handsful with the Gators' explosive guards, and most importantly, rebounding. A top 10 showdown awaits in Rupp Arena on Saturday, and it will be a fun one as it is Florida's first ranked matchup of the season.
The Wildcats and Gators are set for an 11 a.m. ET start on Saturday, and you can watch on ESPN if you are not going to the game.