ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Shares Promising Update Following Cancer Diagnosis

Jay Harris says he's "all good" after undergoing surgery to remove his prostate.

Harris announced his prostate cancer diagnosis last month.
Just over two weeks after announcing that he'd be undergoing surgery for prostate cancer, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris has shared a promising update about his diagnosis.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the 60-year-old explained that his surgery went "really well," the cancer that was in his prostate didn't spread, and that he's still set to return to work on July 12.

"There are other details that I won't bore you with," said Harris. "But the main thing is, we're all good."

Here's a look at the full video:

Awesome stuff.

Harris has worked with ESPN since 2003 and along with his primary duties on SportsCenter, has also hosted plenty of other programs—including NFL Live, Baseball Tonight, and First Take.

