Three Kentucky players BBN should buy the hype on this season

The Kentucky basketball season is quickly approaching, and fans are getting really excited about the roster Mark Pope has for his third year in Lexington. Coach Pope has a good mix of veteran players who have already proven their value in college hoops and young players with a ton of upside.

The players on the roster who have a ton of upside are the ones who have Big Blue Nation the most excited because fans know these players will elevate the ceiling of this team.

Let’s take a look at three Wildcats getting a ton of hype that Big Blue Nation should believe in.

BBN needs to buy the hype around these three Wildcats

Alex Wilkins

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) dribbles the ball past UConn Huskies guard Alec Millender (9) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, as a true freshman at Furman, Alex Wilkins put up some video game-like numbers. Some have wondered if he is ready to make the jump to the SEC and play at an elite level, but I have an immense amount of confidence that he is ready. Wilkins showed a ton of flashes this summer and is ready to be the starting two guard for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats. Don’t be shocked if Wilkins is an NBA Draft pick in 2027.

Braydon Hawthorne

Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Braydon Hawthorne (22) shoots the ball during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player that Kentucky fans have a ton of excitement about is Braydon Hawthorne. He didn’t see the floor last season, but he's put on some muscle and is ready for a much larger role this season. The 6’9 wing can shoot the ball at an elite level, and this is a big reason why BBN knows he is such a good fit for the Pope system. We haven’t seen much of Hawthorne during his time in Lexington, but he is ready to take the step to being a role player for Pope and the Wildcats. If his upside hits this year, opponents need to watch out.

Mason Williams

Tennessee Collegiate Academy’s Mason Williams (2) calls out a play against Utah Prep during a EYBL Scholastic League game on Jan. 3, 2026 at Tipton Rosemark Academy in Millington, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The darling of the summer for Pope and the Wildcats was true freshman point guard Mason Williams. When he committed to Kentucky, fans didn’t expect him to play much, but now that tune has changed a ton. Fans fully expect Williams to be on the floor a good amount this year behind Zoom Diallo. Williams is going to be a good depth piece this season, then a breakout star during the 2027-28 season for Coach Pope. This kid has an elite work ethic, and it is going to pay off.

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