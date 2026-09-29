Mark Pope shared what excites him most about this 2026-27 Kentucky team

Big Blue Madness is the unofficial start of the Kentucky basketball season, and it is coming up on Friday, so fans are getting excited. Big Blue Nation can't wait to see this team suit up this season, and the first game of the season is just over a month away.

Yesterday was Media Day for Kentucky basketball, and before the media was able to speak with the players, Mark Pope had a press conference. During this press conference, one of the things he talked about was why he is excited about this team.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Pope has talked a lot this season about creators, and that is how he started his answer about what excited him about this team: “We knew that we needed creators on the floor to play the way that we love to play this beautiful basketball that that we love to play, and I think we've answered that well. And I think our guys have grown since they've been here in that capacity. And we have it at all positions."

Coach Pope also mentioned how this team has fives who can run the show and truly elite shooters: “We've spent a lot of time on actions where our five man is acting as a creator. Our backcourt is full of creators between Zoom and Alex, you know, who both were over 30% assist percentage last year at their respective teams, and then Mason Williams has been really terrific for us. So that was a huge part of what we did. We think that our shooting is going to be elite. We think that we shoot it really, really well, and we have a depth of shooters that's important for us, and then the length component."

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To finish the quote, Coach Pope shares what excites him the most about this 2026-27 Kentucky team: "This is really fun. Of all that, the thing I've been most excited about is our cutting, and you know that's a major part of what we do. And our guys have bought into cutting hard, cutting hard, cutting hard. There's so much movement on the floor for us right now.”

Coach Pope believes that the upside of this team to be really good is there, but there is room for improvement among the Wildcats. If this team is going to be good, they will have to improve on the defensive end of the floor and, most importantly, stay healthy.

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