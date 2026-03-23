The 2025-26 season has come to an end for the Kentucky Wildcats, so now it is time for Mark Pope to start looking to add new talent for next year's team. Kentucky will have a lot of players on this year's roster who could come back to Lexington if they wanted. This means that Coach Pope will have to figure out which players from last season's team he wants back for the 2026-27 season.

Not every player from last season's team with eligibility left will be back in Lexington next season. Coach Pope will have to push some folks out the door if the Wildcats are going to have the roster space to add some elite talent.

The transfer portal will not open until the 7th of April in college basketball, but some players are already announcing their intention to hit the portal once it opens. Likely, some Wildcats will do this same thing as they begin to figure out what school makes sense.

Let’s predict three Kentucky Wildcats who could enter the transfer portal. Obviously, it is not a guarantee that these players will leave, but looking at the outlook for next season, it could happen.

Three Kentucky Wildcats who could hit the transfer portal

Trent Noah

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Trent Noah (9) passes the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

It pains me to say this as Trent Noah is a fan favorite in Lexington and an all-around incredible person, but it might be best for Kentucky to move on. Noah didn’t shoot the ball well in SEC play, and this is really the only reason he is on the floor. He has done a good job rebounding the ball during his time in Lexington, but if Noah can’t hit his threes, he can’t be on the floor. Noah could stay at Kentucky, but even if he does, there won’t be much playing time for him next year. This is a player to watch when the portal opens in a few weeks.

Jasper Johnson

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) grabs a pass during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

There was a ton of hype around Jasper Johnson in the preseason after he had a great game against Purdue in the exhibition. The freshman guard really struggled in SEC play and in the postseason. He was being asked to run the one which was clearly tough, but it seems like Johnson has a long way to go before he can truly help the Wildcats. He is a player who could look for a fresh start at a new school despite being from the Bluegrass State.

Jaland Lowe

Jan 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaland Lowe (15) waits for his name to be called during player introductions before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kentucky has been without Jaland Lowe almost the entire season with a shoulder injury. Lowe had surgery and will be ready to go next season, but the question is, will he be in Lexington? Lowe has made it sound like he wants to be back next year, but obviously, he isn’t going to tell the media he plans to leave when the team is still in the middle of the season. This is one to pay attention to, as Pope could look for a complete rebrand of the point guard room.