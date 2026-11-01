College Football Week 10 Opening Odds for Every Top-25 Game (Notre Dame Favored vs. Miami, LSU Favored vs. Alabama)

Week 10 of the 2026 college football season has the potential to be the best week of the year.

There are a ton of top-25 matchups, including potential College Football Playoff deciding matchups in the Big 12 and SEC. Plus, the undefeated Miami Hurricanes go on the road for their toughest test of the season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Heisman favorite Darian Mensah and Co. are underdogs in that matchup.

A loss for then-No. 2 Ohio State in Week 9 has shaken up the odds to win the national championship , and there are several teams looking to earn a signature win in Week 10 with just a few weeks left in the regular season.

Let’s start with the Big 12. Utah, BYU and Texas Tech are all in play to gain a bid this season, and the Utes are favored against the Cougars in a massive Week 10 clash. Depending upon the result of that game, the Red Raiders (facing West Virginia) could benefit in a big way as a fringe College Football Playoff team.

In the SEC, four of the top five schools in the latest odds to win the national title face off. LSU hosts Alabama – and is favored – while the Georgia Bulldogs (the title favorite) take on the Ole Miss Rebels and Trinidad Chambliss. The winners of those games are going to be in a great spot to reach the College Football Playoff.

Across the country, there are plenty of chances to make statement wins, and everyone wants to know who is projected to win each top-25 matchup.

As we get closer and closer to the College Football Playoff and the selection committee’s first ranking on Tuesday, all of these conference games mean even more. After all, there are only four more chances in the regular season to truly stake a claim on a top-12 spot.

Now, here’s a look at the odds for every top-25 game in Week 10 of the 2026 season.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

No. 22 New Mexico vs. Nevada Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: New Mexico -12.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

TCU vs. No. 24 Arizona Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Arizona -8.5 (-115)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 7 BYU vs. No. 3 Utah Odds, Spread and Total

Spread:

Total:

No. 5 UCLA vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: UCLA -7 (-105)

Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 10 Texas vs. No. 19 Missouri Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas -3.5 (-110)

Total:

Texas A&M vs. No. 23 South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: South Carolina -7 (-115)

Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 15 LSU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: LSU -4.5 (-105)

Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Oregon vs. No. 11 Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Ohio State -9.5 (-110)

Total: 48,5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Merrimack vs. No. 14 Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: TBA

Total: TBA

Cincinnati vs. No. 17 Houston Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Houston -10.5 (-110)

Total: 62.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 20 Boise State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Boise State -18.5 (-110)

Total: 68.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Tennessee -6 (-115)

Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 1 Miami vs. No. 4 Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Notre Dame -4.5 (-115)

Total: 57.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 12 Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Georgia -3 (-105)

Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 21 Iowa vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Northwestern -1.5 (-115)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Oklahoma vs. No. 25 Florida Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Florida -6 (-110)

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

West Virginia vs. No. 13 Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas Tech -16.5 (-110)

Total: 63.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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