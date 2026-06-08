Three reasons five-star Ryan Hampton was a massive addition for the Kentucky Wildcats

Mark Pope gave Big Blue Nation a big surprise on Sunday morning as the Wildcats landed a five-star recruit in the 2027 class. Ryan Hampton was on a visit, which ended with him picking the Wildcats, and now Pope has landed his first five-star recruit from outside of the Bluegrass State.

This was a massive momentum get for Pope and the Kentucky staff, and it sounds like newly hired coach Mo Williams had a large role in helping Hampton pick the Wildcats. With this momentum, the hope is that Coach Pope will be able to land some more elite five-star recruits in this 2027 class.

Let’s take a look at three reasons why landing Hampton was massive for Coach Pope.

Five-Star Ryan Hampton (No. 5 in SC Next 60) has locked in 4 official visits 🔥 Hampton will visit Ole Miss, SMU, Nebraska, and NC State. pic.twitter.com/JtLPdxSrKr — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) February 25, 2026

Three reasons landing Ryan Hampton was massive for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats

Hampton will likely be Pope’s first one-and-done NBA lottery pick

Coach Pope has had a successful start to his career as a college head coach, but one thing he has yet to do is send a freshman to the NBA as a lottery pick. If Hampton ends up being as good as his upside makes it seem, he will be a lottery pick. Hampton is the #6 player in the 2027 class, and his long athletic frame will help him go pro after his freshman season.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

This proves Coach Pope can land five-star talent

One of the big concerns with Pope has been his ability to land five-stars. This has frustrated Big Blue Nation, and the national media has poked fun at Pope for these struggles on the recruiting trail. If Pope can get some elite talent on his roster, he should be able to coach his team to a high level. With Jayden Quaintance hurt last season, there wasn’t a lot of NBA talent on the roster, but when Hampton is on campus, this will not be the case.

This will help Pope land recruits in the future

To be able to land recruits at an elite level, you have to land a few to start a snowball effect. Pope missed on a ton of five-star players over his first few seasons, and the Tyran Stokes diabolical was a real problem last season. Hopefully, landing Hampton will start this snowball effect, and he can add some more five-stars to this 2027 class. If Pope is able to do this, he will start landing five stars year in and year out.