Would this elite defender be a good fit for Kentucky in the transfer portal?

One player that Kentucky fans really want Mark Pope to reach out to in the transfer portal when it opens on April 7th is former San Diego State guard Miles Byrd. The 6’6 guard averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. He is the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and will likely be considered the best defender in the transfer portal.

Byrd can score the ball from all levels of the floor, but he isn’t what many would consider an elite three-point shooter. He shot 30.8% from deep this season, and in the best shooting season of his career at SDSU he shot 31.1% from three. Despite the rough three-point shooting numbers, Byrd can still score double figures just about every night on top of his elite defense.

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kentucky fans really want to see Pope reach out to Byrd, which surprises me since so many fans want this staff to only get guards who can shoot the three-ball at an elite clip. I am a believer that for this offense to work, Coach Pope needs to make sure he has a ton of elite shooters, but on the other hand, I would be willing to take a guy like Byrd despite his struggles shooting the three ball because he could be the best defender in the nation next season.

On the glass-half-full side of things, some fans could draw the comparison to Lamont Butler. Butler came over to Kentucky as a 30% shooter and shot 39% his senior season. The Pope offense made things easier for Butler, who, like Byrd, came to Lexington as an elite defender. Perhaps Byrd could see this same type of jump as a three-point shooter if he chooses to finish his college basketball career in Lexington.

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) reacts in the second half against Oregon Ducks in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Obviously, offense is a big part of Pope’s style of coaching, which is why his defense isn’t always that great. Taking a player like Byrd, who can lock down an opponent's main guard but also give you ten points a game, would be a good move by this coaching staff.

Knowing Byrd’s style of play, it will be interesting to see what schools are after him in the portal. Obviously, Houston seems like a great fit for Byrd, but hopefully Kentucky does decide to get involved with the veteran guard. This is a name to pay attention to when the portal opens on the 7th.