Mark Pope is adding an NBA All-Star/Champion to his coaching staff

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats just made a splash addition to the coaching staff as Jackson State head coach Mo Williams is set to join the staff. Williams is a former NBA All-Star/Champion, but more importantly, he is the father of Kentucky’s first commit in the 2026 class, Mason Williams.

He was in the NBA from 2003 to 2016 and was an All-Star in 2009. Williams won his NBA Championship in 2016 when the Cleveland Cavaliers made history coming back from a 3-1 deficit to the Golden State Warriors to win the title. Williams was the right-hand man of LeBron James during his time in Cleveland and was a part of one of the most historic finals in NBA history.

Nov 4, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts with guard Mo Williams (52) during a game against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena. Cleveland won 96-86. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

This was a great hire by Coach Pope because Williams is a guy players will want to play for. Every recruit over the next handful of years will remember the run Williams and the Cavs went on in 2016, so it shouldn’t be hard for him to land some elite recruits.

Jason Hart and Alvin Brooks III are the two coaches who have already left the staff, and both of these guys struggled to recruit during their time in Lexington. Williams should hopefully improve the recruiting for Kentucky, as he is a coach that every player will want to talk to.

During the short Pope era in Lexington, point guard has been a real issue. A big part of this has been the injuries but still bringing in a former elite NBA guard to improve the future of the position is genius. He will be able to train these guards to be ready for late-game clutch situations based on his years of experience.

Nov 21, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Mo Williams congratulates Arkansas Razorbacks players after the game at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 115-61. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

While many will look at Williams and immediately talk about his time in the NBA, he does now have a ton of experience as a college head coach, which he will be able to bring over to Lexington to help get this program back to the top of college basketball, where it belongs.

Some fans don’t always see what the assistant coaches are doing on a day-to-day basis. Williams is an excellent addition who should be able to help with recruiting and improve play on the floor for Pope’s Wildcats. Coach Pope still has work to do when it comes to his coaching staff. He needs to go get another coach to recruit so Kentucky can start landing top recruits.