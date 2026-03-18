Three reasons the Kentucky Wildcats will beat Santa Clara in the NCAA Tournament

It is finally NCAA Tournament time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on the Santa Clara Broncos from the WCC. Many in the national media have concerns for the Wildcats in this game and are picking the Broncos to pull off the upset.

Some Kentucky fans are worried about this game, while others have a ton of confidence that the Wildcats will be able to take care of business in St. Louis. The Broncos just went on a run in the WCC Tournament, where they beat Saint Mary’s but then lost to Gonzaga in the final.

The Broncos have lost to Gonzaga three times already this season, but they have kept these games close. This is a very good Santa Clara team, and if the Wildcats don’t come out firing on all cylinders, this is a game Pope’s team could lose.

Let’s take a look at three reasons why, despite the talent of this Santa Clara team, the Wildcats will win and advance to the Round of 32.

Three reasons Kentucky will beat Santa Clara in the NCAA Tournament

The Wildcats get to the free-throw line a bunch

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) reacts after a made three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

There are a lot of things this Santa Clara team is really good at, but one area where they struggle is putting players at the free-throw line. This Santa Clara team fouls a lot, which means the Wildcats need to get to the rim early and often in this game. If the Wildcats can get to the rim and draw fouls, perhaps some of Santa Clara’s players will be in early foul trouble. The player to circle when it comes to this conversation is Otega Oweh. He is the best slasher in college basketball, and he needs to get to the rim a lot on Friday.

The Wildcats don’t turn over the basketball

Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) is guarded by Florida guard Boogie Fland (0) during their quarterfinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 13, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a while in SEC play, the Wildcats were struggling to take care of the basketball, but they have done a much better job of late. Santa Clara is 18th in the nation when it comes to steals, taking the ball away 8.9 times per game. This means that the Wildcats need to be smart about where they are passing the basketball. The Broncos have an excellent assist/turnover ratio, and if the Wildcats can win this battle on Friday, they will win this basketball game.

Big Blue Nation makes a difference in St. Louis

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) waves to the crowd during the senior day ceremony before the game against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

While it doesn’t have to do with X’s and O’s, one big factor of this game will be the fact that Big Blue Nation is going to travel extremely well. St. Louis isn’t that far of a drive for Kentucky fans, and the Wildcats got the Friday-Sunday draw, so fans would only have to take one day off of work. There is absolutely no doubt that the thousands of Kentucky fans will be in attendance, and the same can’t be said for Santa Clara. Like Nashville, this will feel like a home game for the Wildcats.