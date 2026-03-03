Three reasons the Kentucky Wildcats will beat the Texas A&M Aggies

The final true road game of the season for the Kentucky Wildcats lies ahead on Tuesday night when the Wildcats will make the trip down to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. For a while, Texas A&M was the top team in the conference, but losses are stacking up for first-year head coach Bucky McMillan.

Kentucky is coming off a dominant win over Vanderbilt at home, and if they are capable of taking down the Aggies on Tuesday, it would be a big boost for postseason seeding. The Aggies play a style of ball that will be tough on the Wildcats, so Mark Pope needs a good game plan for Kentucky to take down the Aggies.

Let’s take a look at three reasons why the Kentucky Wildcats will beat the Aggies.

Three reasons Kentucky will beat the Texas A&M Aggies

The three-headed goat combines for 55+ points

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) drives around South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) during the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

In the win over Vanderbilt, the “three-headed goat,” or better known as Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, and Collin Chandler combined to score 61 points. When these three all play well, the Wildcats are tough to beat. Depth is a concern for this basketball team, so when the stars don’t shine for the Wildcats, they are liable to lose. Coming off their best performance of the season, if these three play well on Tuesday night, the Wildcats will take down the Aggies.

Kentucky takes care of the ball

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) celebrates a basket with center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Turnovers have been an issue for Kentucky of late, and Texas A&M is the second-best team in the SEC when it comes to turning over opponents. This “Bucky Ball” that the Aggies play has a lot to do with full-court pressure and doing everything in their power to create turnovers. This means the Aggies will try to jump passing lanes, and if this happens, the Wildcats can get some good looks. If the Wildcats take care of the ball, they will win. If Kentucky turns it over, this could be another loss for the Wildcats.

Kentucky defends the three-point line

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) looks to the Kentucky bench during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Aggies like to shoot the three-ball, and the Wildcats have struggled to defend the three at times this season. The Aggies shoot right around 30 threes a game and are shooting 36.5% from deep on the season. The Wildcats need to stay with shooters and not go under screens, or this could be a long night. If Kentucky makes the Aggies inefficient from three, this is a game Kentucky will win.