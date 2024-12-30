WATCH: Former Kentucky basketball star involved in NBA skirmish
Last night, the Houston Rockets took on the Miami Heat in a game where the Heat took down the Rockets. The leading scorer for the Heat in this game was former Kentucky star Tyler Herro, who scored 27 points on 10-17 shooting from the field and 3-7 from deep. He also added nine assists and six rebounds to the stat line, giving him great numbers in the team's big win.
With less than a minute left in the game, Herro started bumping chests with Rockets forward Amen Thompson. After the chest bumping, Thompson threw Herro to the ground, which sparked the benches. After the skirmish, the Heat went on to win the game, taking down the 21-11 Rockets.
Herro had this to say in post-game media about the skirmish that broke out between him and Thompson: “I guess that’s what happens when someone is scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing. I’d get mad, too.”
Jimmy Butler has been in and out of the lineup this season, which has given Herro an opportunity to take over as the guy for the Heat. Herro is averaging 24 points per game, which is a career-high for the former Wildcat. Herro is also averaging a career-high in assists and rebounds, so he has completely taken his game to the next level in year six. If Herro keeps it up, he could be an All-Star this year.
Let's take a look at the brawl that took place between the Rockets and the Heat when Thompson threw Herro to the ground near the end of the fourth quarter.