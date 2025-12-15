Raptors vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 15
The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors have both lost four games in a row heading into Monday night’s matchup after both teams were knocked out of the NBA Cup in the quarterfinals.
Toronto has fallen apart since RJ Barrett (knee) went down, losing six of its last nine games to slip to the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference, just a half game ahead of the Heat.
Miami has also lost four in a row, as its offense is starting to regress a bit. The Heat are still third in the league in points per game, but they rank just 13th now in offensive rating after a top-10 start to the season.
Despite that, oddsmakers have set the Heat as favorites at home on Monday, as they’ve been great at Kaseya Center in the 2025-26 season. Miami is 10-3 at home this season, and it’ll look to add to that against a Raptors team that is 6-6 against the spread on the road and 4-6 against the spread as an underdog this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Raptors vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raptors +5.5 (-102)
- Heat -5.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +185
- Heat: -225
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 15
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Raptors record: 15-11
- Heat record: 14-11
Raptors vs. Heat Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – out
- Jamison Battle – probable
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- A.J. Lawson – out
- Alijah Martin – out
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – available
- Terry Rozier – out
- Dru Smith – available
- Pelle Larsson – out
- Kasparas Jakucionis – probable
Raptors vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kel’el Ware OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-117)
Is Ware undervalued in this matchup? The second-year big man is one of my favorite prop targets tonight, and I shared why in SI Betting’s best NBA props column:
Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware may be undervalued on Monday against a Toronto Raptors team that is just 15th in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
Ware played just over 12 minutes in Miami’s NBA Cup loss to Orlando last week, recording his second game in a row with just 12 rebounds. However, Ware is still averaging 10.1 rebounds on 16.9 rebound chances per game.
He’s picked up eight or more rebounds in 17 of his 25 games this season and averaged 11.8 boards per game in November.
I’ll buy low on Ware after a couple of down games earlier this month.
Raptors vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
The Heat have been one of the better home teams in the NBA this season, posting a net rating of +4.2 while winning 10 of their 13 games.
While they’ve struggled as of late, I think this is a spot to trust Tyler Herro and company with only Pelle Larsson set to miss this game out of the squad’s main rotation.
The Raptors are just 3-6 in their last nine games with RJ Barrett on the shelf, and they’ve struggled against over .500 teams, going just 6-7. Plus, they’re only 4-6 against the spread as underdogs.
Toronto is 23rd in net rating (-5.7) over its last 10 games while Miami is still +2.8 in net rating over that stretch. I am buying the Heat at home with the Raptors coming back to earth after a strong stretch in November.
Pick: Heat -5.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.