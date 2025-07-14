WATCH: Reed Sheppard talks a little trash after nailing a three in the NBA Summer League
Former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard went third overall to the Houston Rockets in the 2024 NBA Draft, but he didn't see a lot of playing time as a rookie.
The lack of playing time had some Rocket and Kentucky fans concerned about his future as an NBA player, but an offseason move should give Sheppard an opportunity.
The Rockets traded Jalen Green and, in return, got future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. The team not including Sheppard in this deal means that they believe in his future.
Currently, Sheppard is playing in the NBA Summer League and putting up some impressive numbers. In his first game this summer, Sheppard scored 28 points to go with eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, and three blocks.
Sheppard piggybacked off of this performance, scoring 18 points to go with four steals, three rebounds, and one assist in his second game.
There are things for Sheppard to work on over the next few months when it comes to limiting turnovers, but he is going to get his shot to be one of the backup guards on this team, which should be one of the best teams in the NBA.
This season, the former Kentucky star will prove that he is going to be a long-time player in the NBA.
Sheppard had on a microphone during the Rockets' matchup with the Pistons, and after nailing a three, he hit the Pistons with a little trash talk.
Here is the video of Sheppard talking trash to the Pistons after hitting a three from deep.