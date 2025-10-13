Where did Kentucky and its players land in SEC Preseason honors?
Basketball season is right around the corner, and for Kentucky, fans are riding high after an electric Big Blue Madness on Saturday night that featured a number of exciting moments. With the season approaching, that means it's time for preseason rankings and awards. SEC Media Days is this week (Tuesday and Wednesday), and the media voted on awards, teams, and overall conference standings.
As for where Kentucky stands, the Wildcats were picked to finish second in the conference behind Florida, who will have some valuable continuity in the frontcourt along with an electric backcourt featuring transfers Xavian Lee and Boogie Fland. Just behind Kentucky in the projected order of finish are Tennessee, Alabama, and Arkansas. The SEC is going to be stacked again, but this year is looking more top heavy than last. Kentucky is bringing in one of the best transfer classes along with returning four players, including star guard Otega Oweh.
Speaking of Oweh, the 6-4 guard was named Preseason All-SEC Player of the Year by media in Birmingham ahead of media days. It was clear Oweh was the frontrunner for this award after key departures within the conference including Johni Broome, Walter Clayton Jr., Mark Sears and Wade Taylor, who were some of the best players in the entire conference last season. Oweh had a very good case, and now he'll enter the season as the favorite to win the award. Who else earned votes for the award? Nate Ament (Tennessee), Josh Hubbard (Mississippi State
Also for Kentucky, incoming transfer guard Jaland Lowe was named All-SEC Third Team after being given the same honor last season as he entered his sophomore year at Pitt. Lowe has a lot of potential this season at Kentucky as he looks to really improve his efficiency. It was clear from Pro Day that Lowe is going to be a major part of making Kentucky's offense run. He has an incredible knack for not only getting by his opponents to get to the rim quickly, but he also knows how to make the right passes. While improving his efficiency will be a priority to work on, his playmaking is going to be put on display a lot.
The SEC media is giving the nod to the defending National Champion Florida Gators, but the Wildcats are widely projected as a top 10 team heading into the season. Kentucky will play Florida twice this season, a game that is going to be a classic each time the two face off.