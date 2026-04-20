A Lexington native 38% three-point shooter will visit Kentucky on Friday

Now that things are coming together in the backcourt for the Kentucky Wildcats with Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins, Coach Mark Pope will be looking to add some depth pieces to the backcourt. One name that has now come up for Kentucky is former Washington State guard Jerone Morton. Last season for the Cougars, he averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game. He shot 43.8% from the field and 38.7% from three.

Last year was Morton’s first season playing for WSU, as he spent his previous two seasons playing at Morehead State here in the Bluegrass State. Morton is actually a Lexington, Kentucky native, and he went to high school at George Rogers Clark in Winchester.

One concern with Morton is the fact that, analytically, he struggles on defense. On EvanMiya.com Morton’s defensive grade is a -1.32, which in the WCC is very bad. He is a very good offensive player, though, who can score all over the floor but is very capable of knocking down a three.

Knowing that Kentucky is going to spend a lot of money on the main players in the portal, taking players like Morton as depth pieces makes a lot of sense. In the Pope system, having a player like Morton come off the bench who can shoot near 40% from three is very helpful.

Travis Branham has announced that Morton will be on campus this Friday for a visit as Pope will try to bring the 6’4 guard home to Lexington for his senior season. If the visit goes well on Friday, Pope will hopefully lock down another guard in the portal, and one who can shoot the three-ball at a very impressive clip.

Feb 10, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Jerone Morton (11) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Knowing the Wildcats will be experimenting with Alex Wilkins playing the two and Zoom Diallo playing the one, the backcourt depth needs to be able to shoot the three, and Morton can do that without question. Even if Pope is able to land Morton, he will still need to go out and get some more guards via the portal, and more like Morton, who can make the three-ball.

Some across the country will laugh at an addition like Morton, but if the staff is able to land him and he comes in and plays his role off the bench well, it will be a smart addition from the staff. This will be something for Big Blue Nation to pay attention to over the weekend as Pope looks to add backcourt depth.