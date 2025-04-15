Where does Kentucky stand with former Sam Houston guard Lamar Wilkerson?
Big Blue Nation is waiting patiently for news on former Sam Houston guard Lamar Wilkerson. Kentucky is looking for a shooter to, for the most part, complete the 2025-26 roster, and Wilkerson is the perfect fit for this role.
He averaged 20.5 points per game last season at Sam Houston while shooting 44.5% from three on 7.7 attempts per game, making him the perfect player to add to the roster.
Wilkerson recently took a visit to Indiana followed by a visit to Kentucky. He had a visit scheduled to Auburn but canceled the visit, and this race is now down to Kentucky and Indiana.
At the moment, Kentucky seems to have a slight lead over the Hoosiers to land Wilkerson, but this is not over yet. Kentucky fans will be waiting, hoping to hopefully see a boom tweet from assistant Coach Cody Fueger, which likely means Wilkerson is about to pick Kentucky.
Indiana is hosting North Florida transfer Jasai Miles today, and he is a similar player to Wilkerson, so perhaps this means the Indiana staff feels they are going to lose to Kentucky in this race for Wilkerson.
There is a chance that Wilkerson commits as soon as today, but a decision is coming in the next few days if it doesn't happen later today.
If the Wildcats are able to land Wilkerson, Coach Pope has put together a team in year two that is without question capable of making a Final Four run. Mark Pope is cooking in the transfer portal for Kentucky right now.