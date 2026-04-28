Where Kentucky goes after missing on Tyran Stokes

Big Blue Nation waited all day in anticipation for the #1 recruit in 2026 to make his decision in Tyran Stokes. After much of the day was filled with restlessness and speculation, Stokes finally made his decision. Appearing on Inside The NBA on ESPN, the nation's top prospect chose to go elsewhere and play for the Kansas Jayhawks. Now, it begs the question of what Kentucky does now.

Stokes was clearly Kentucky's big fish on the upcoming roster. Both Kentucky and Kansas made clear room to welcome his arrival. But for Kentucky, he chose elsewhere, which now leaves a spot on the wing along with the returning Kam Williams. But, it's all up to Mark Pope and the staff as to where they go now. Will they swing for the fences again, this time hoping a guy like Milan Momcilovic shocks college basketball and pulls out of the draft? Or, do they opt for an overseas talent with potential? They'd be silly not to at least try. The fallback option of Kam Williams as a starter is there, even though it isn't a "splash".

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

That's the question. Kentucky would be silly not to try and land a big fish, but as BBN has seen, it's easier said than done. Now, getting Stokes' decision out of the way will allow for them to make moves, whether it is ultimately with Kam Williams starting or not. But the fact is, missing out on Stokes is an absolutely massive blow when you think about what could've been. Right now, this Kentucky roster does not scream top 25, but a guy like Stokes would've skyrocketed them. The good thing? The Wildcats still have some time if they chose to make a big move or not after missing out on the top prospect. There are still a few routes Kentucky could go. but it's a big ask at this point and quite frankly, Mark Pope needs it to happen, or fans will continue to be in an uproar. There aren't many top options left and Kentucky has themselves in a dangerous spot.

Is it Kam Williams time, or does Kentucky have some other trick up their sleeve? BBN would love to ultimately see the latter, but that would require the staff to actually make it happen. We shall see, but Stokes heading elsewhere will sting big time, because he would've been an absolutely star in Lexington, the type of talent they haven't seen in years and would've significantly raised the floor and ceiling of this team.