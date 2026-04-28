Tyran Stokes, No. 1 Prospect in 2026 Class, Announces Commitment to Kansas Live on ESPN

Tyran Stokes, the top-ranked prospect in the class of 2026, committed to Kansas on Tuesday.

The 6' 7" Stokes, a wing out of Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, announced his pledge on ESPN’s NBA Tip-Off with the cast of Inside the NBA.

Stokes narrowed down his finalists to Kansas and Kentucky before ultimately choosing the Jayhawks. He was heavily pursued by several blue-bloods during the recruiting process, with some of the nation’s top schools hoping to land the star wing who is expected to be a one-and-done prospect at the college level.

Breaking: Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the SC Next 100 Class of 2026, has committed to Kansas, he announced on Inside the NBA. pic.twitter.com/tPjZWdLYPo — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2026

Impact on Kansas’s Roster

Bill Self adds Tyran Stokes to an already impressive recruiting class. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Next season will represent one of Bill Self’s best chances to win a national title since taking home the crown in the 2021–’22 season. The Jayhawks are absolutely loaded.

Kansas now adds the nation’s top recruit in Stokes to a high school class that includes fellow five-star in point guard Taylen Kinney, and three four-stars in guard Luke Barnett, wing Trent Perry and center Davion Adkins.

The Jayhawks have also done well for themselves in the transfer portal, with center Christian Reeves coming over from College of Charleston, point guard Leroy Blyden committing from Toledo and power forward Keanu Dawes pledging from Utah.

Kansas’s roster is deep, with plenty of top-tier talent to boot. Expectations will be sky-high and for good reason, as the Jayhawks will likely enter next season as the favorites to win the Big 12, and will be on the short list of national title contenders.

Impact on Kentucky’s Roster

Mark Pope could have really used this win on the recruiting trail. Following a round of 32 blowout loss to Iowa State in the NCAA tournament, Kentucky has swung and missed multiple times in the transfer portal, and has now missed on its biggest priority at the high school level to round out its 2026 class. As it stands, Kentucky currently only holds one commitment—from Millington, Tenn. four-star point guard Mason Williams. In the transfer portal, Kentucky thus far has only managed signings of Furman combo guard Alex Wilkins and Washington point guard Zoom Diallo.

The Wildcats really could have used a playmaker like Stokes to increase the athleticism and ceiling of next year’s roster. Now, there will be even more questions about program direction under Pope heading into year three—and rightfully so.

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