Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Johnson, Reed Sheppard, Cedric Coward)

An exciting eight-game NBA slate kicks off a great week in basketball, as March Madness begins with the First Four on Tuesday and then some major slates on Thursday and Friday.

But for one day – Monday – the NBA rules the night, and there are some great matchups to dive into:

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers

I’m eyeing four player props for today’s column, including a pick for All-Star forward Jalen Johnson as the Hawks look to extend their winning streak to 10 in a row.

Plus, there are a couple of youngsters – Reed Sheppard and Cedric Coward – that may be undervalued on Monday night.

Let’s dive into the odds and analysis for each of these picks on March 16.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Johnson OVER 7.5 Assists (-122)

Johnson is averaging 8.0 assists per game in the 2025-26 season, and he’s picked up at least eight dimes in five of his six games this month.

The Hawks star is averaging 14.4 potential assists per game this season, and while he has a tough matchup against Orlando, I don’t mind betting on him to hit his season average.

The Magic are eighth in the league in opponent assists per game, but Johnson has turned up his playmaking since the start of February, averaging 8.3 assists per game across 14 games. The Hawks have won nine games in a row, and Johnson has at least seven dimes in six of the eight matchups he played in during that stretch.

Reed Sheppard OVER 14.5 Points (-123)

Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard has been on a tear recently, and he could have a bigger role on Monday night if Alperen Sengun (questionable) sits.

Sheppard has 15 or more points in eight games since the All-Star break, and he’s averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 39.8 percent from 3 during that stretch.

The Lakers’ defense has been much improved in recent weeks, but they’re still allowing over 24 points per game to opposing point guards. Sheppard had 13 in just 19 minutes against L.A. on Christmas Day, and he should have a much bigger role in this matchup.

Cedric Coward 5+ Rebounds (-172)

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cedric Coward has been in and out of the lineup recently, but he’s worth a look as a rebounder against a tanking Chicago Bulls team that is 22nd in the league in opponent rebound per game.

Coward has three, 16, seven and two boards in his last four games, and he’s averaging 6.3 rebounds per game for the season. While the Grizzlies have been limiting minutes for players, Coward doesn’t need to play a full game to reach five boards.

The rookie had seven boards in 22 minutes and 16 in 24 minutes since returning from injury.

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Garland is a great prop target against the San Antonio Spurs:

The Los Clippers are set to be without Kawhi Leonard (ankle, doubtful) on Monday, which should set up a bigger role for guard Darius Garland.

Since coming to the Clippers, Garland has been awesome, averaging 19.0 points and 6.0 assists per game (in six games) while shooting 46.8 percent from beyond the arc. Garland is taking 7.8 3-pointers per game as a Clipper, and he’s made three or more shots from deep in four straight games.

All of those games happen to be starts for the two-time All-Star, and he’s taken at least eight 3-pointers in each one. I think Garland is a steal at this number, as the Spurs are in the middle of the pack in 3-point defense (12th in opponent 3s made and opponent 3-point percentage) this season.

For the season, Garland has bumped his 3-point percentage to 38.4 percent – right around his career average of 38.7 percent.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.