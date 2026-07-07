Who could make the biggest jump out of Kentucky's returning players?

Heading into next season, Kentucky is going to need its depth to show in a big way and that means multiple guys have to step up and take big leaps in production. That includes the returning Wildcats, the ones who are going to be leaned on in order for Kentucky to reach its ceiling. Who could take the the biggest jump out of Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams, Trent Noah, Braydon Hawthorne and Reece Potter?

With Moreno, he already has some first-round buzz heading into next season and he could play his way into the lottery, so it shouldn't have to be a really big jump. As for the other three, the sky is the limit with how much they could improve. Minutes wise, Williams has the best odds for a jump in production, with Noah and Potter having the least with their positions in the rotation. Hawthorne is a wildcard with coming off of a redshirt season, but he has very high long-term potential to make serious noise. Here is why I believe Kam Williams will take the biggest jump out of them all next season.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's very likely, unless others are moved around, that Williams will get a starting role next season. With that, he's going to be asked to turn into a key contributor and that means much more scoring. Last season, Williams appeared in 24 games before injuring his ankle on Jan. 21 and making a return for the SEC Tournament, although his minutes and production were limited due to that injury. Williams averaged 6.0 points per game and that number is expected to increase next season in a more significant role.

One of the more underrated reasons why I believe Williams is going to take the biggest jump out of the returners is the fact that Kentucky's offense is expected to flow much, much better with how the roster is constructed. Last season, it was rare to see the offense move and space the floor efficiently, which limited the looks that guys were able to find on the perimeter and getting to the rim. That included Williams, who is going to have a bigger role next season in an offense with two legit creators in the backcourt who will work to find guys like Williams out on the perimeter. In a starting role, it seems like a fairly easy assumption that Williams is going to be a huge riser.

Jan 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We saw some flashes last season and it's no coincidence that Williams' best performances came when Kentucky's offense was really efficient, which was rare to see. Against Bellarmine, the offense was flowing with ease and confidence. That allowed WIlliams to find open shots more often, leading to a 26-point outing on 8-10 shooting from three. Even against St. John's, he was able to pour in 11 points on 5-6 shooting from deep. The production is there and the supporting cast looks more promising entering next season.

Williams has a lot of potential in a more system-fit offense next season.

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