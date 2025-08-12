Wildcats Today

Who is the most important player on the 2025-26 Kentucky Basketball team?

Kentucky's most important player might be a surprise for fans.

Andrew Stefaniak

Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) goes to the basket against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton (3) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) goes to the basket against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton (3) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Suppose a Kentucky fan was asked who they think the most important player on the 2025-26 basketball team was, most would say Otega Oweh. While this would likely be the universal answer, could it be wrong?

There is no question that Oweh is the best player on this team, but sometimes best and most important can be different. Oweh has worked this offseason to improve his shooting, and if he does this, he very well could be a top-five player in college hoops.

Otega Oweh
Mar 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half during a Midwest Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The player that should be looked at as the most important player on this Kentucky basketball team is Jaland Lowe. He averaged 16.8 points per game, but the knock on him that all fans know is his efficiency shooting the basketball.

The goal is that in the Pope offense, Lowe is going to improve when it comes to his efficiency from the field and beyond the three-point line. Last season, Lowe was on a bad Pitt team, and he had to force up some ugly shots to give his team a chance to win ball games. Lowe shot the ball over 14 times per game, and this won't be the case this season at Kentucky.

Lowe has turned heads so far during summer practice, and fans really do believe that he is going to improve his shooting splits this season in Lexington. The Wildcats' starting point guard has a real shot to average over 15 points again this season, but hopefully, he does it while being efficient.

Fans already know what Oweh is going to bring to the table as a player this season for Kentucky. There is a world where he improves his points per game by a few points if he shoots the ball better from three, but mostly, fans know what they are getting in their star player.

Jaland Low
Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) drives to the basket against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Tae Davis (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This is why Lowe is the x-factor for the Wildcats. He was solid last season at Pitt, and if he has a similar season in Lexington this year, the Wildcats are a top 15 team in the nation. If Lowe is able to take his game to the next level, that is when Kentucky could be considered the best team in college hoops.

Lowe is a speedy point guard who helps on the glass and passes the ball well. He is the most important player on this team because if he is able to improve his efficiency, Kentucky will be unstoppable.

manual

Published
Andrew Stefaniak
ANDREW STEFANIAK

Andrew Stefaniak is the publisher of Kentucky Wildcats On SI and host of the Wildcats Today Podcast.

Home/Men's Basketball