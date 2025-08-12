Who is the most important player on the 2025-26 Kentucky Basketball team?
Suppose a Kentucky fan was asked who they think the most important player on the 2025-26 basketball team was, most would say Otega Oweh. While this would likely be the universal answer, could it be wrong?
There is no question that Oweh is the best player on this team, but sometimes best and most important can be different. Oweh has worked this offseason to improve his shooting, and if he does this, he very well could be a top-five player in college hoops.
The player that should be looked at as the most important player on this Kentucky basketball team is Jaland Lowe. He averaged 16.8 points per game, but the knock on him that all fans know is his efficiency shooting the basketball.
The goal is that in the Pope offense, Lowe is going to improve when it comes to his efficiency from the field and beyond the three-point line. Last season, Lowe was on a bad Pitt team, and he had to force up some ugly shots to give his team a chance to win ball games. Lowe shot the ball over 14 times per game, and this won't be the case this season at Kentucky.
Lowe has turned heads so far during summer practice, and fans really do believe that he is going to improve his shooting splits this season in Lexington. The Wildcats' starting point guard has a real shot to average over 15 points again this season, but hopefully, he does it while being efficient.
Fans already know what Oweh is going to bring to the table as a player this season for Kentucky. There is a world where he improves his points per game by a few points if he shoots the ball better from three, but mostly, fans know what they are getting in their star player.
This is why Lowe is the x-factor for the Wildcats. He was solid last season at Pitt, and if he has a similar season in Lexington this year, the Wildcats are a top 15 team in the nation. If Lowe is able to take his game to the next level, that is when Kentucky could be considered the best team in college hoops.
Lowe is a speedy point guard who helps on the glass and passes the ball well. He is the most important player on this team because if he is able to improve his efficiency, Kentucky will be unstoppable.