Will an NBA team take a shot on Kentucky star Otega Oweh?

While the minds of Big Blue Nation right now are focused on Mark Pope trying to land Milan Momcilovic and putting together the best possible team for next season, there is another important event coming up. The NBA Draft is right around the corner, and Kentucky fans really want to see an NBA team take a shot on Otega Oweh. Kentucky fans have seen this situation play out before, as Oscar Tshiebwe was the best player in college basketball, but he just hasn’t stuck in the NBA.

The reason Big O hasn’t stuck in the NBA is that he isn’t a prototypical NBA player. He is a 6’8 center who isn’t much of a shooter. This is the reason that he hasn’t been a game-in, game-out role player in the league. It is frustrating when good basketball players never get a truly fair shot just because they don’t fit the typical NBA build.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

I have a feeling this is going to happen to Oweh, knowing that he isn’t an elite jump shooter. After Oweh’s first season at Kentucky, he tested the waters of the NBA, and the feedback was what everyone would have expected, which was the league telling Oweh to work on his three-point shooting.

Oweh has a bit of a hitch in his jump shot, and it isn’t the quickest release in the world. This will hurt his NBA stock. In his first season at Kentucky, Oweh shot 35.5% from three, and the NBA told him to improve his shooting, but his percentage went down last season to only 33.3%.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) dunks during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

His three-point attempts per game went up from year one in Lexington to last year for Oweh, and fans felt a lot better about him shooting threes last year, but the percentage drop won’t help his chances of making the league. Oweh is elite at getting to the rim, and he is a very solid defender, but if he is ever going to make it in the league, his jump shot will have to improve.

I also don’t believe that the NBA three-point line being further back helps Oweh’s case at all. I don’t expect Oweh to be drafted, but he will more than likely play in the NBA Summer League, and this will be his opportunity to show the league what he has. All of Big Blue Nation will be rooting for Oweh as his professional basketball journey begins.

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