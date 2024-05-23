Will Justin Edwards get drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft?
One player that could sneak into the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is Justin Edwards.
Out of high school, some thought Edwards might be the number one overall pick, but he didn't have the best numbers in college, and now he is a player hoping to stay in the first round.
Edwards has all of the potential in the world, which is why a team will be willing to take a shot on him, but the coaches will have a lot of raw talent to pull out at the next level. Some mock drafts have Edwards going at the end of the first round, and he played well in the scrimmages during the NBA Combine.
Late in the season for the Kentucky Wildcats, Edwards came on, so the hope is that he will take that momentum with him to the NBA and reach the potential that all of Big Blue Nation knows he has.
Here is some of the scouting report on Edwards from Draft Digest on Fan Nation, "A smooth lefty, Edwards has the skillet and size to be the perfect NBA wing. As such, there's no question he has what it takes to emerge as a top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, especially with his ability to operate on the perimeter. Every year there’s at least one player of his archetype that’s taken early in the draft, especially with how important scoring wings and positional size has become in the modern NBA. While he's proven to be effective off-ball, Edwards can also make things happen with the ball in his hands. This is one of the primary reasons he is versatile and should fit in nearly any lineup moving forward. It’s rare for a player of his size to possess the ability to create for himself the way Edwards can. He is great at changing directions quickly and moves fluidly with the ball."