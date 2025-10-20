2025–26 NBA Big Board: Previewing Race for No. 1 Pick Ahead of Season Tip-off
The 2026 NBA draft appears to be loaded at the top with several options hoping to make their case for the No. 1 pick during the 2025–26 college basketball season. Ahead of tip-off for the NBA season, here is a look at the top 10 projected picks.
1. Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Bill Self calls the 6' 6" Peterson the best freshman he has recruited at Kansas. The top American guard prospect since Cade Cunningham should be among the nation’s top scorers this season.
2. AJ Dybantsa, BYU
The 6' 8" Dybantsa is the kind of big scoring wing every NBA team wants. At 18, he already has advanced offensive skills and he’ll finetune them under Cougars coach Kevin Young.
3. Cameron Boozer, Duke
The 6' 9" son of former Duke great Carlos may not have quite as high a ceiling as Peterson or Dybantsa, but he’ll be a doubledouble machine for the Blue Devils, and likely in the NBA, too.
4. Nate Ament, Tennessee
The 6' 9" forward was a late bloomer who jumped up boards over the past year and a half. He still needs to put on weight, but long, agile wings with his shotmaking ability are hard to find.
5. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville
The 6' 3" point guard’s stock rose with his play for Team USA at the FIBA U-19 World Cup this summer. The electric shooter and playmaker should be terrific in coach Pat Kelsey’s offense.
6. Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky
The transfer power forward, 18, has game-changing defensive potential because of his length and shot blocking. He’s coming off an ACL tear late last season at Arizona State.
7. Karim López, NZ Breakers
The 6' 9" López is a Mexican-born forward now moving the needle in the Australian NBL. He’s impressed with his defensive mobility and his improved three-point shooting.
8. Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor
Scouts love the 6' 5" guard’s upside on the defensive end and his scoring ability. The California boys’ all-time preps scoring leader will look to be Baylor’s seventh first-round pick since 2021.
9. Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
The 6' 9" forward teamed up with Boozer in AAU and will now be his college rival at UNC. Wilson’s athleticism is elite; if he can make threes consistently, he will climb draft boards.
10. Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
The 6' 4" senior guard’s rise from Division II recruit to NBA prospect has been remarkable. He dominated at Drake last season and now follows coach Ben McCollum to the Big Ten.
