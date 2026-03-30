Three bigs Mark Pope needs to take a look at in the transfer portal

Many project one or two members of the Kentucky frontcourt from last season to hit the transfer portal in the coming days, so Mark Pope and his staff will have to try to land some elite talent from the portal. The portal isn’t open yet, but some extremely talented big men have already declared that they will enter when it opens.

The hope is for Kentucky to add at least one power forward and one center from the portal to take this Kentucky roster to the next level. The frontcourt for Kentucky last season struggled against elite frontcourts, so Pope needs a frontcourt that can compete with the best in college hoops. To get this done, Coach Pope needs to add some players who can defend at a high level, rebound, score around the rim, and run his offense.

Let’s take a look at three bigs in the transfer portal who Mark Pope should reach out to when the portal opens on April 7th.

Three bigs Kentucky needs to recruit in the transfer portal

Bangot Dak, Colorado

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado transfer Bangot Dak is an elite athlete who averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game this season. The 7’0, 203-pound forward is a highflyer, which helps him throw down some incredible dunks and block a ton of shots. While Dak is by no means a knockdown shooter, he can make the three-ball, which would make him a great fit. Watching Dak play, it is clear that he has a lot of untapped potential, and Pope’s system could get it out of him. This would be a really high upside addition for Pope.

Drew McKeever, Saint Mary’s

March 9, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels center Andrew McKeever (45) passes the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos center Bukky Oboye (12) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Drew McKeever is a massive center from Saint Mary’s who averaged 8.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. The 7’3 sophomore center was able to put up these impressive rebounding numbers in only 23.2 minutes per game. He is also a very underrated passer, so I do believe he could run Pope’s offense despite being 7’3. Perhaps McKeever could follow his coach to Arizona State, but if he doesn’t, Pope should take a look.

Anton Bonke, Charlotte

Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) handles the ball against Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Another massive center Kentucky should take a look at is Anton Bonke from Charlotte. This season, the 7’2 center averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. Bonke is not as good of a passer as McKeever, but he is really good at scoring down low around the rim. Bonke plays very physically, which is something the Wildcats were missing this season. Bonke is also able to step out and make a three-pointer, which would make him dangerous in Lexington.