What does Jaland Lowe hitting the transfer portal mean for Kentucky?

It was announced on Saturday morning that Kentucky point guard Jaland Lowe will be hitting the transfer portal and looking for a new school to finish his college basketball career. Lowe came over to Kentucky from Pitt this season with a ton of hype as he was an elite scorer and passer, but injuries quickly derailed his season.

In the Blue-White Scrimmage, Lowe went down with a dislocated shoulder that held him out for a few weeks. He kept popping it out, then missing a few games coming back to the lineup, and popping it out again. This vicious cycle for the point guard was not good, and after multiple dislocations at the beginning of SEC play, Kentucky decided that Lowe would have the surgery and would miss the remainder of the season.

Jan 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaland Lowe (15) waits for his name to be called during player introductions before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

This was a big blow for the Wildcats, knowing he was the only true point guard on this roster, and the Wildcats had to play Denzel Aberdeen at the one for the rest of the year, despite him being a natural two guard.

When the season came to an end last Sunday, fans had no clue whether or not Lowe would come back this season. Some members of Big Blue Nation wanted to see Lowe back, while others wanted him to hit the portal. Now that Lowe is gone, Coach Pope will need to figure out the future of the point guard position.

Mason Williams, a four-star point guard in the 2026 class, committed to Kentucky earlier this week, and this was a great pickup for the Wildcats, but they will need two more point guards on the 2026-27 roster. Pope will obviously be getting these guards out of the transfer portal, so he needs to find some guys who fit his system at a high level.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

There are already some talented point guards in the transfer portal, and without question, more will be entering when it opens on April 7th so Pope will be able to get this position filled with talent. Knowing depth at point guard has been an issue for both of Pope’s seasons at Kentucky. He needs to make sure that he gets enough guards this year.

Pope needs three on this roster, knowing Williams is a depth piece that is going to develop into a star, but it could take some time. How Pope handles the point guard position with Lowe gone is now the top offseason question surrounding Kentucky.