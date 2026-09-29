Zoom Diallo wants to be a Rupp Arena energizer this season

This off-season, Kentucky went out and got a tough, shot-creating point guard in Zoom Diallo through the transfer portal. In a previous interview with Kentucky Wildcats On SI, his high school coach even classified him as a straight 'winner', just doing whatever it takes to win. For Diallo, he wants everyone to know that homecourt advantages matters more than you might think.

When asked what fans should expect from him this season, Diallo said an energetic guard who wants to get the crowd going with his play on the court. He detailed how homecourt advantage impacts things. He wants everyone to know just how much it matters, and he wants fans to be loud every second of every game.

Zoom Diallo | UK Athletics

"I'll definitely say energetic," Diallo said of what to expect from him this season. "Honestly, I want to get Rupp moving loud, kind of do whatever it takes after every play to kind of get the crowd going because I feel like, to be honest, home court advantage means a lot to us players, as much as people don't think. We're at Rupp Arena. I think it is the best arena for college fanbases, so you know I'm gonna do whatever it takes to get the crowd going. I want Rupp to be loud every second. Every time a team comes, I want every team to come and feel like, 'Oh my god, that's the loudest', because it really actually means a lot to players."

Feb 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats fans celebrate after Kentucky wins against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The atmosphere really does impact the game more than fans know. Now you're hearing it straight from someone who hasn't even played a game yet for Kentucky, who wants to wake the beast that is the BBN before the season starts. Heading into this season, fans need to know about the winning mentality that Diallo brings to the team. Hear it straight from someone who knows him best, his former high school coach.

"Zoom will have so many special moments in a Kentucky jersey, but amongst all, I’m really excited about the winning mentality that he’ll bring to BBN. You’ll never have to worry about competing or the will to win."

Diallo wants to win and you won't boost your chances more than to have 20,000 fans having your back and being loud

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.