Mark Pope talks how injuries have impacted this Kentucky team

The injury bug has not been good to this Kentucky team to say the least. With Jaland Lowe now out for the season, Kam Williams out for an indefinite amount of time, as well as Jayden Quaintance now missing his sixth-straight game on Tuesday against Vanderbilt with knee swelling. The Wildcats had a three-game win streak before Williams' injury, and since then, Kentucky's offense has not been producing at the same level.

A big part of Kentucky's injury problems is the lack of depth, as the Wildcats now have a nine-man rotation, but hinging upon every player making significant contribution. On Tuesday, the contributions were bare, as Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen combined for 35 of Kentucky's 55 points on 13-34 shooting. That's not a winning formula. After Kentucky's 25-point embarrassing loss to Vandy, Mark Pope admitted he, the staff and his team are continuing to figure out how to best use this shortened rotation.

This Kentucky team and staff have been faced with unique circumstances in practice as well due to the recent injuries. WIth depth taking a hit, practice has been extra challenging given the lack of bodies and having to alternate between two teams against the scout.

We kind of have to piece together a second unit right now to compete against, which is just where we are right now, but we still have a chance to have really competitive practices," Pope said on his radio show Monday night. "As you go through the season, you try and monitor your live play stuff. There's a couple positions where we're hanging on by a thread just to be able to function on the court, so we're trying to take some special care there, where we don't lose guys in live play in practice."

Jan 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) celebrates a three-point basket during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Despite all of these challenges in practice and having a shortened in-game rotation due to injuries, Pope remains confident that Kentucky's best basketball is in front of them this season.

"We still have some things we're trying to figure out, you know, with a shortened bench and kind of how we can make those things fit but we're really optimistic. ...Despite the diminishing roster, I do think our best basketball is ahead of us. I have so much faith in these guys. We've taken some hits for sure but these guys have shown a resilience and a commitment to each other that's been really special. Usually when you go through stuff like this, there's really special stuff at the end of it, you just got to make it through. So, I have high expectations for our guys."

Kentucky's depth will continue being tested moving forward, especially with the challenging schedule that remains for Pope and his squad.

