2027 top-ranked prospect to take unofficial visit to Kentucky

Things have not been going well for Mark Pope and the Kentucky basketball staff with recruiting efforts in 2026, but that's not the case so far for the 2027 class. Kentucky has plenty of targets ranked among the top players in the class, and one of them is stepping onto campus soon. The top-ranked player in 2027, CJ Rosser, will take an unofficial visit to Kentucky, a source told Kentucky Wildcats on SI.

Rosser will be on Kentucky's campus for their game against Oklahoma on Feb. 4. The top-ranked player is also taking a trip to another in-state school, Louisville, which will take place on Jan. 31. Rosser has been on Pope and the staff's radar for a while now, and he is continuing to build more relationships as he takes his recruitment slow. So far, the 6-10 big man has taken unofficial visits to Duke, UNC, and Florida State, and will now add two Kentucky schools to that list.

Back in July, the top-ranked prospect in 2027 spoke with Kentucky Wildcats on SI to discuss his interest in the Wildcats, relationship with the staff, and his thoughts on the offer from May. ""(I have a) very strong connection with Coach McLean and Coach Pope. Really all the coaching staff has been reaching out and been showing support in my game and staying in contact. ...(The offer) was big. To me it was real big because Kentucky is like one of those programs that bring in top recruits and send them to the league early and they end up being top players." The five-star forward is also a fan of Mark Pope's system, saying, "I like the system a lot, especially his game plan, his scheme and how the offense flows." When asked if he sees himself in a fast-paced offense, Rosser seemed to be a big fan. "I love playing fast pace, getting the ball, pushing the ball up the court."

Rosser also gave his thoughts on what he is ultimately looking for in a school. "Just how the coaches are, the players, how the program is, plus how they are helping their players get to the league, the development and everything, how they are with their players on and off the court."

The top-ranked prospect would be a huge get for Mark Pope and Kentucky, but we have a long way to go in this recruitment, as he still needs to take official visits at some point.