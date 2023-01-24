Skip to main content

3-Star WR Kentucky Target Demitrius Bell Commits to Nebraska

The Nashville product chose the Cornhuskers over Kentucky and Michigan State.

Kentucky football is still seeking to add to its 2023 class with National Signing Day just eight days away. 

There aren't many true targets left on the board for the Wildcats, and another name has landed elsewhere on Tuesday afternoon. 

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported that Demitrius Bell — a 3-star wide receiver out of McGavock High School in Nashville, Tenn. — has committed to play for Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule:

Kentucky was in the running for the No. 449 player in the class along with Michigan State — which formerly held his commitment — and others, but the Cornhuskers became the clear favorite during the end of the recruitment. Bell is also rated the No. 67 WR and No. 11 player out of Tennessee in the class, per the On3 Consensus.

Bell took an unofficial visit to Lexington on April 1, 2022, followed by an official on Oct. 7. WR coach Scott Woodward led UK's recruitment for the 6-foot, 175-pounder. Coach Rhule took an in-home visit on Jan. 15, 2023, just five days before an official visit took place in Lincoln. That locked up the wideout's commitment. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wildcats Today will have updates on UK football in the lead-up to National Signing Day on Feb. 1. 

Kentucky is welcoming a 3-star cornerback out of Alabama for a visit. More here.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (3)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_19362697_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

3-Star WR Kentucky Target Demitrius Bell Commits to Nebraska

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19833760_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Vanderbilt

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19833099_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Will Have Opportunity to Hand Kansas Worst-Ever Losing Streak Under Bill Self

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_13857253_168390308_lowres (1)
Recruiting

3-Star 2024 Cornerback Jayden Coleman Taking Visit to Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17667623_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Slight Favorite for Road Tilt at Vanderbilt

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18341748_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Kentucky Baseball's 2023 Schedule Projected as One of the Toughest in the SEC Based off 2022 Results

By Hunter Shelton
mbb_coach_coleman_-__pre-vanderbilt.mp4 (720p)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Chin Coleman Speaks Ahead of Road Matchup at Vanderbilt

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19810298_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Oscar Tshiebwe Earns SEC Player of the Week Honors After Career Performance Against Georgia

By Wildcats Today Staff