3-Star WR Kentucky Target Demitrius Bell Commits to Nebraska

Kentucky football is still seeking to add to its 2023 class with National Signing Day just eight days away.

There aren't many true targets left on the board for the Wildcats, and another name has landed elsewhere on Tuesday afternoon.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported that Demitrius Bell — a 3-star wide receiver out of McGavock High School in Nashville, Tenn. — has committed to play for Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule:

Kentucky was in the running for the No. 449 player in the class along with Michigan State — which formerly held his commitment — and others, but the Cornhuskers became the clear favorite during the end of the recruitment. Bell is also rated the No. 67 WR and No. 11 player out of Tennessee in the class, per the On3 Consensus.

Bell took an unofficial visit to Lexington on April 1, 2022, followed by an official on Oct. 7. WR coach Scott Woodward led UK's recruitment for the 6-foot, 175-pounder. Coach Rhule took an in-home visit on Jan. 15, 2023, just five days before an official visit took place in Lincoln. That locked up the wideout's commitment.

Wildcats Today will have updates on UK football in the lead-up to National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

