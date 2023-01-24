3-Star 2024 Cornerback Jayden Coleman Taking Visit to Kentucky

National Signing Day is just over one week away for the remainder of the 2023 class, but Kentucky football is already making moves toward some 2024 prospects.

The Wildcats are expected to land their first commit of the class this week in Taylor County (Ky.) offensive lineman Hayes Johnson, but there will also be a 3-star talent making his way to Lexington for a visit this weekend.

Jayden Coleman — a 6-foot-1, 178-pound cornerback out of Phenix City Central (Ala.) — announced on Monday that he'll be in the Bluegrass as a wave of SEC schools pursue his commitment:

If you follow recruiting, chances are you've heard of Phenix City Central, one of Alabama's top high school programs. That name will sound even more familiar if you're in tune with Kentucky recruiting, as the Wildcats recently lost out on the Red Devils' 4-star wide receiver Karmello English, who chose Michigan over Auburn and UK during the Early Signing Period back in December.

Kentucky is trying to work quick on the defensive back, as it just made an official offer on Jan. 18. Coleman currently holds offers from 15 other programs, including Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Penn State and other perennial Power 5 locations. Auburn — the hometown option — is currently projected as the favorite to win his recruitment, as the Tigers have already received four unofficial visits.

Coleman is rated as the No. 518 player, No. 51 CB and No. 23 player out of Alabama in the 2024 class, per the On3 Consensus. He acquired 16 tackles and an interception while also defending four passes in his junior season for Central.

