4-Star 2024 Tight End Dylan Mesman Includes Kentucky in Top 10

Kentucky's 2023 class is set in stone, as 18 high school products will make their way to Lexington to gear up for year No. 11 under coach Mark Stoops.

Capped off by the addition of fiery 4-star running back Jamarion Wilcox last week, the Wildcats managed the 31st-best conglomerate of recruiting trail talent in the nation. While it's only January, it's already time for programs to take a good look at the next batch of prep firepower coming in the 2024 class.

UK is yet to add a name to its next class on the docket, but it has cracked a shortlist for a highly-ranked tight end, and could continue a pipeline out a state that has seen Stoops and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow do particularly well over the years.

Dylan Mesman — a 4-star TE out of Saline, Mich. — released his top 10 schools on Jan. 15, including the Wildcats as a remaining contender for his commitment. UK is joined by:

Minnesota

Cincinnati

Michigan State

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Marlyand

Duke

Pittsburgh

Auburn

Michigan State is thought to be the current favorite for the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder. He has taken unofficial visits to both MSU and Minnesota.

Mesman is ranked as the No. 280 player in the class, as well as the No. 16 tight end and No. 8 player out of the state of Michigan, per the On3 Consensus.

Kentucky added a tight end out of the same state in the 2023 class, as 4-star Khamari Anderson became the third high-profile player to come to Lexington from Cass Technical in Detroit, joining former linebacker DeAndre Square and powerhouse defensive lineman Deone Walker. Anderson was one of two TEs added in the class, joined by 3-star Tanner Lemaster (Washington Court House, Ohio).

"Announcements coming in the next few months," Mesman said in his release.

