4-Star Running Back Jamarion Wilcox Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky finally has a running back commit for its 2023 recruiting class.

Kentucky football has finally added a running back to its 2023 class via the recruiting trail. 

Jamarion Wilcox — a 4-star RB out of South Paulding High school in Douglasville, Georgia — has announced his commitment to the Wildcats: 

Wilcox chose UK over Auburn, Clemson and Ohio State. He is the No. 146 player in the class, No. 9 RB and No. 8 player out of the Peach State, per Rivals

As a senior, he carried the ball 229 times for 2,059 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was also named the RB MVP of the Under Armour All-America Camp series stop in Atlanta back in February 2022. 

Kentucky originally offered Wilcox on May 22. He would then make an unofficial visit to Lexington less than a month later on June 11, followed by an OV, which occurred on Oct. 15.

Defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former running backs coach John Settle lead the recruitment for the tailback, though new RBs coach Jay Boulware has since been in contact, making a visit down to Georgia: 

The 5-foot-7, 195-pounder becomes the first RB to join the 2023 class out of high school, but he'll be the second to head to Lexington, as Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis has also committed to UK and will enroll early. 

Wilcox was thought to commit during the Early Signing Period, but ended up delaying until mid-January. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops referred to the tailback as a "lightning bolt" in an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio, though he never said Wilcox by name. It was abundantly clear that the Wildcats were expecting his name to be on the back of a UK jersey come the 2023 season.

He is now the 18th — and likely final — member of Kentucky's 2023 high school recruiting class. 

Kentucky's Early Signing Period tracker can be found here

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here

