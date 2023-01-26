Skip to main content

Kentucky Lands Commitment From 3-Star In-State OL Hayes Johnson

The Wildcats have landed their first member of the 2024 recruiting class.

Kentucky football has locked down its first commit of the 2024 class. 

Hayes Johnson — a 6-foot-3, 295-pound 3-star offensive tackle out of Taylor County High School in Campbellsville, Ky. — chose the Wildcats over Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville and Michigan State on Thursday morning: 

Johnson is ranked as the No. 45 offensive tackle in the class, as well as the No. 4 player coming out of the Bluegrass, per the On3 Consensus.

The Wildcats are always in need of some extra beef in the trenches, and that's just what Johnson offers. The Kentuckian could be a key developmental piece for UK offensive line coach Zach Yenser as the Wildcats look to build the Big Blue Wall back up to the height and stature it's normally reached across the tenure of head coach Mark Stoops.

Kentucky brought in a pair of o-linemen via the transfer portal, as veteran tackle Marques Cox and versatile guard Tanner Bowles are expected to plug-and-play for the Cats in 2023. The Wildcats' incoming high school class featured three offensive linemen, headlined by 3-star IOL Koby Keenum. 

Kentucky is welcoming a 3-star cornerback out of Alabama for a visit. More here.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

