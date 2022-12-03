Kentucky Commit Tommy Ziesmer Scores Game-Winning Touchdown, Boyle County Wins State Title

Playing in his soon to be home, future Kentucky Wildcat Tommy Ziesmer propelled Boyle County High School to its third Class 4A Championship in a row on Friday night at Kroger Field.

The Danville, Ky. native found the end zone from seven yards out early in the fourth quarter, a score that proved to be the difference in the Rebels' 32-26 victory over Corbin:

It was the lone carry of the game for the 3-star prospect, who's committed to Kentucky as a defensive end. Ziesmer is UK's top recruit out of the Bluegrass and the sixth-highest ranked recruit in the team's 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Kentucky currently holds 14 hard commits. Early Signing Day is set for Dec. 21.

