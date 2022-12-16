Six Pivotal Recruiting Battles That Could Catapult Kentucky's 2023 Class

With just five days until the early signing period opens, Kentucky football finds itself on a positive trajectory.

The Wildcats have gotten hot on the recruiting trail, making hard pushes late in the period to try and land some important pieces to the 2023 class, which stands just outside the top 30 in the nation as of Dec. 16.

Mark Stoops and UK have already done wonders via the transfer portal, picking up three players that could immediately slot into starting positions next season. Coming out of high school, 15 players are currently slated to head to Lexington.

With battles coming down to the wire, there are multiple prospects still available that the Cats are trying to close the deal on at the 11th hour.

From much-needed running back depth to power on the defensive line, here are six players that could swing Kentucky's 2023 class towards the upper echelon before National Signing Day on Feb. 1:

TREY CORNIST

Position: Running Back

Lead Recruiter: Vince Marrow

UK is considered a frontrunner for the 3-star out of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati. Cornist officially visited Lexington on Nov. 11, just 10 days after he was offered. He has since taken an official visit to East Carolina and Michigan State.

Rated as the No. 72 RB in the 2023 class by 247Sports Composite, Cornist was the Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,629 yards on 181 carries with 27 touchdowns for Winton Woods. Cornist has that classic hard-nosed running style that has become a staple for players in blue and white over the Stoops era.

The Wildcats are certainly in the market for running backs, as Chris Rodriguez is preparing to enter the NFL Draft, while Kavosiey Smoke and Mike Drennen II are entering the transfer portal.

UK will have just two scholarship RBs — JuTahn McClain and La'Vell Wright — available in its upcoming Music City Bowl matchup against Iowa on Dec. 31.

Kentucky currently has zero tailbacks committed to the 2023 class. Cornist will announce his decision during the early signing period on Dec. 21.

JAMARION WILCOX

Position: Running Back

Lead Recruiter: Anwar Stewart

Coming out of Douglasville, Ga, Wilcox is the No. 573 player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 39-ranked RB as well as the No. 54 player out of the Peach State.

As a senior, he carried the ball 229 times for 2,059 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was also named the RB MVP of the Under Armour All-America Camp series stop in Atlanta back in February.

Kentucky originally offered Wilcox on May 22. He would then make an unofficial visit to Lexington less than a month later on June 11. He has since made an official visit to UK, which occurred on Oct. 15. The Cats are competing with Auburn, Clemson and Ohio State

Of the four schools in the running, Kentucky was the earliest to offer the 5-foot-9, 195-pounder out of South Paulding High School. Auburn is the latest school to make a run at the tailback, as the Tigers offered Wilcox on Dec. 5.

They don't need both, but the Wildcats need to land one of Cornist or Wilcox.

KARMELLO ENGLISH

Position: Wide Receiver

Lead Recruiter: Scott Woodward

Kentucky appears to once again be in the running for the former Auburn commit. The Cats took a big leap forward on Thursday, as Cincinnati transfer cornerback JQ Hardaway announced his decision to transfer to UK. The significance lies in that Hardaway hails from Phenix City, Alabama, the same town and alma mater as English.

Along with the Tigers on the plains, Michigan will be a player for the 4-star wideout who ranks as the No. 178 player and No. 25 WR in the class.

The Cats' class features four wide receivers committed, including the current top-ranked player in the class, 4-star Shamar Porter. Kentucky will of course return Dane Key and Barion Brown, two superstars out-wide who are expected to be apart of the offense in Lexington for quite some time.

English is a talent that could add to the WR core almost immediately.

WILLIAM SPENCER

Position: Offensive Lineman

Lead Recruiter: Vince Marrow

Spencer is a classic Kentucky versus Louisville recruiting battle, something that could become much more frequent in the near future thanks to Jeff Brohm becoming the head coach of the Cardinals.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Spencer played both offensive and defensive line in high school, most recently at New Albany in Indiana. He is currently the No. 490 player in the 2023 class and the No. 7 player out of the state.

The 3-star was projected as a Power-Five starter by 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu:

Bigger body, but well proportioned and looks college ready. Shows some twitch and has good quickness getting out of his stance. Strong, punches with violence on offense and can drive defenders backwards and into the ground. Power makes him hard to stop as a bull-rusher on defense. Has the same quickness off the snap there. Can be a big, strong zero-tech, but is a good enough athlete to move all around the line of scrimmage and play as a three or five-tech in certain situations. Needs to polish technique on defense, and regardless of position, will have to adjust to a much higher level of competition in college, but has the body type, strength and play demeanor to be a very good college player and potential NFL draft pick at either position.

Three O-lineman are currently in the 2023 class for the Cats, along with two high-profile transfer commitments in Tanner Bowles and Marques Cox. Regardless, getting a recruiting win over the Cardinals and adding depth to the Big Blue Wall will always be necessary.

TAVION GADSON

Position: Defensive Line

Lead Recruiter: Chris Collins

Gadson could be a big-time flip for the Wildcats.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, the Savannah, Georgia native has been committed to Florida State since Aug. 11, and was expected to put pen to paper during the early signing period, officially joining the Seminoles.

Plans have changed for the 3-star, however, as he's delayed his signing with FSU and is scheduled for a visit to Lexington this week. He originally made an unofficial visit to UK in June 2022.

Gadson is rated as the No. 68 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, as well as the No. 58 player coming out of Georgia.

Kentucky's 2023 class currently features just one defensive lineman in EDGE Tommy Ziesmer.

ASA NEWSOM

Position: Linebacker

Hailing from Waverly, Iowa, Newsom could become the second linebacker in the Wildcats' class.

The 3-star is likely to choose between UK, Kansas State, Minnesota and Iowa, though the Cats may seal the deal late as he's set for a visit to Lexington this weekend.

Trieu was complimentary of the 6-foot-4 athlete in his scouting report:

Has the body type to grow into a bigger college linebacker. Has experience at safety, backer and as a skill player on offense. Shows the ability to run to the ball. May not have elite top end, but gets to where he needs to and has good short are movement. Has room to add weight and strength. Solid wrap-up tackler but would like to see him explode through his contact more. Has the length and athletic tools to be very good in coverage. Has upside and can be an excellent college linebacker but needs some physical and positional development.

Kentucky's linebacker core has been as stout as ever over the past few seasons and would certainly be an attractive destination for a player looking to grow his game like Newsom.

Wildcats Today will have recruiting updates in the lead-up to the early signing period.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.