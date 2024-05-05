Kentucky star predicts the winner of the Kentucky Derby
Yesterday was the world-famous Kentucky Derby that brings people from all over the world to the Bluegrass State.
Former Kentucky star Reed Sheppard and his family made a trip to the Kentucky Derby, and it was his first time attending the event.
During an interview Sheppard was asked about which horse he believed would win and he said he drew Mystik Dan from a hat so that is who he believes will win. Of course, Mystik Dan ended up winning the Derby, so Sheppard was right.
Sheppard recently announced that he will be entering the NBA Draft where it looks like the former Wildcat star will be taken in the top ten.
Sheppard has a very promising NBA career ahead thanks to his ability to shoot and pass the basketball.
Here are Sheppard strengths entering the NBA Draft according to Stephen Noh of Sporting News, "The first bullet point on Sheppard's NBA resume has to be his shooting. There isn't much more to say about a guy who is making half of his shots from deep on high volume. He's an amazing sharpshooter who can pull from anywhere on the floor. He already looks very comfortable shooting from NBA range. Sheppard is more than just a gunner. He has good court vision and actively looks to set up teammates. That is extremely apparent in transition, where he might be the best outlet passer in all of college hoops. He constantly has his eyes down the floor and he can fire the ball over the top of defenses with pinpoint accuracy. Sheppard doesn't have the best defensive tools, but he does possess A+ anticipation of where the ball is going. He has outrageously good hands, as evidenced by his 2.5 steals per game. Sheppard is an incredibly heady player on both ends of the court who should max out his potential."