What should Kentucky football's ceiling be for the 2024 season?
We are getting closer to the start of football season in the Bluegrass, and this season will be very interesting for the Wildcats.
On one hand, Kentucky went and got a solid quarterback in Brock Vandagriff, who has a ton of upside. While this is true, there are definitely concerns with Vandagriff as we haven't seen much of him during his college career despite the five-stars coming out of high school.
The defense has some solid pieces, as Deone Walker and Maxwell Hairston are both back. The question for the Wildcats is, what is the ceiling? According to Connor O'Gara of Saturday Down South, the ceiling for the Wildcats is 8-4, and if you really think about it, this is a fair ceiling for this football team as there are a ton of question marks.
Coach Stoops has a lot of talent, but this team is a bit banged up heading into the summer, and they need to get healthy before the season starts.
O'Gara of Saturday Down South had this to say about Kentucky's ceiling this season, "Two things can be true at the same time. One is that Mark Stoops has undoubtedly elevated the floor of UK in a significant way. The other is that 2 wins vs. SEC teams who finished with a winning conference record in the Stoops era means the ceiling is still limited. My guess is that 4 UK opponents will start in the top 15, 3 of which will be matchups away from home, with the other being against Georgia. Even if Deone Walker is the second coming of Jalen Carter and Brock Vandagriff is the second coming of Will Levis, it’s hard to envision anything more than 8-4."