Which current Kentucky signee will average the most points per game?
Kentucky's new head basketball coach, Mark Pope, currently has nine members of his 2024-25 roster, so it's not quite completed yet but almost there.
Coach Pope has brought in some players who will score the basketball at a high volume and some players who will be lockdown defenders.
The question of the day is of the players currently on Kentucky's roster who will lead the team in scoring.
Some of the players who quickly come to mind are Koby Brea, Kerr Kriisa, Otega Oweh, and Andrew Carr. Brea was the best three-point shooter in college basketball a season ago, and he will be a problem for the opposing defense in Coach Pope's offense.
Kriisa is a really good passer who will likely average ten-ish points per game this season for the Wildcats. He will likely lead the team in assists and score double figures in just about every game, but he won't be the leading scorer.
Oweh is a really interesting player in this debate because he could score a lot of points in this system, but it would be hard for him to lead the team in scoring due to his style of play.
Carr will be the wildcard for this Kentucky offense as he will be the best scorer on this team's frontcourt. He is a really fluid scorer and can shoot from deep, but he won't lead the team in scoring.
I believe Brea will lead the Wildcats in scoring as he will shoot the ball more in Coach Pope's system than he did last season at Dayton. I see a world where Brea averages 16+ points per game while shooting over 40% from three.