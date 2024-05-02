Mark Pope has found his scorers as Koby Brea and Kerr Kriisa have committed
The Kentucky Wildcats have been looking to add some elite talent to the backcourt, and yesterday, Mark Pope got that mission completed.
This was the conversation on the most recent version of the Wildcats Today Podcast as hosts Andrew Stefaniak and Carson Nash break down the roster and how the recent additions of Koby Break and Kerr Kriisa can help this team.
Check out the latest version of the Wildcats Today Podcast below!
Coach Pope had this to say about the recent addition of Brea, “By the numbers, Koby Brea is the most efficient mid-to-high major player in college basketball in the last decade. He’s the best returning shooter in college basketball next year. Koby is a dangerous, dangerous man who is a great human with an incredible family. He will be key in allowing us to play the style of basketball that we love the most. Koby and this group are going to take Big Blue Nation on an incredible ride.”
Coach Pope had this to say about the addition of Kriisa, "Kerr Kriisa is one of the best shooters in the country. I feel like I’ve been recruiting him for the last five or six years since he was a prep player. He is one of the most experienced guards in all of college basketball. Kerr played on some great Arizona teams and then, last year, in the hallowed halls of West Virginia. He has a competitive spirit that overflows in every way conceivable. Kerr will have a massive impact on our team on the court and in the locker room. Kentucky fans are going to love his bold personality.”