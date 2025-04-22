Will Kentucky basketball shoot more or less threes this season?
Heading into last season, Mark Pope had a goal to shoot over 30 three-point shots per game, so Big Blue Nation anticipated seeing a lot of shots flying from deep. To end the season, the Wildcats were 75th when it came to three-point shots taken per game in the nation, only shooting 25.3 per contest.
Kentucky had a lot of players who were scoring the ball down low like Otega Oweh, Lamont Butler, Amari Williams, and Andrew Carr. The only players who were really letting the threes fly consistently were Koby Brea, Jaxson Robinson, and Ansley Almonor.
This season, the shooters for Kentucky will be Jasper Johnson, Jaland Lowe, Collin Chandler, Kam Williams, Denzel Aberdeen, Andrija Jelavic, Trent Noah, and Travis Perry.
While all of these guys can shoot the three-ball at a high level, Johnson is likely the best shooter on the roster. It will be interesting to see how much Coach Pope wants to shoot the ball from deep with this roster compared to last season.
This year's team is much more athletic, and everyone on the roster is excellent at getting downhill and scoring around the rim. Kentucky also has a lot of players that are elite in catch-and-shoot situations, which will fit well into this offense.
Kentucky's roster is full of players who are skilled at every aspect of the game. Most everyone can shoot, pass, dribble, defend, and get to the rim. When a coach has a roster like this, the team has a million ways to win, and that will be the case for this Kentucky team.
Kentucky is going to shoot the ball a lot from deep, but it will be interesting to see just how much Pope wants his team to shoot the three ball.