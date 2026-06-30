2026 K-State Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 5: Houston

After going to Cincinnati to start Big 12 play, K-State will be hosting Houston in Week 5 in Collin Klein's first conference home game as the head coach of the Wildcats. The schedule is there for K-State to get off to a fast start, and this is another one of those games where the Wildcats figure to be the favorite.

The Cougars are coming off a very impressive year, going 10-3 last season. Houston ended the season on a high note, knocking off LSU 38-35 in the Texas Bowl. There is a lot of optimism for the Cougars heading into next season, as quarterback Conner Weigman will be as prolific of a quarterback as K-State faces all season.

This figures to be the toughest test to date in Klein's first season, and a win in this game could potentially have the Wildcats at 5-0.

K-State Early Opponent Preview Series: Nicholls|Washington State|Tulane|Cincinnati

Offense

Leading the way is the aforementioned Weigman, as he could be the best quarterback in the Big 12 this season. Last year, he finished with 2,705 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. However, what makes him such a nightmare for defenses is his ability to make plays running the ball. He added another 700 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, proving to be one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. He put together a great performance recently at the Manning Passing Academy, and is the leader of this team.

UH QB Conner Weigman working with campers here at the @mpa_info @UHCougarFB pic.twitter.com/Upwjy7MIuT — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) June 26, 2026

Not only is Weigman a dynamic player, but he has some very good weapons on the outside. The Cougars got great news when star receiver Amare Thomas announced he would be headed back to Houston. He finished last year with 67 catches for 966 yards and 12 touchdowns. One of the biggest off-season pickups for the Cougars was former Oregon State receiver Trent Walker, who finished with 68 catches for 823 yards and two touchdowns. Those two receivers complement each other perfectly and could be the best duo in the Big 12.

While signing Walker was important, the commitment of former Oregon running back Makhi Hughes could be the biggest portal move in the country. In his first two years at Tulane, he rushed for 2,799 yards and 22 touchdowns. Last year in Eugene didn't go well, as he transferred in the middle of the season after getting only 17 carries in four games.

The skilled players of the Cougars are capable of winning many games, but it is the continued improvement of the offensive line that has them as a Big 12 dark horse. They have gotten better each year under coach Willie Fritz, and that unit has a chance to be one of the top offensive lines in the Big 12.

Defense

Another area where the Cougars have improved under Fritz is on defense, and the unit has a chance to be the best yet. The secondary on the Cougars has incredible depth, led by cornerback Will James. Last season, he had 38 tackles and three interceptions. He has an incredible knack for the ball, scoring a touchdown while also forcing two fumbles. Kentrell Webb finished last year with 72 tackles.

The linebacker position is also a strength for the Cougars, as Brandon Mack II and Sione Fotu are both high-level guys who are capable of impacting a game. They did lose multiple guys to the NFL on the defensive line, but Khalil Laufau is capable of being an All-Big 12 type of guy when it is all said and done.

Schedule

The Cougars have a challenging schedule that could play a huge role in the conference race. Houston has to go on the road against Texas Tech, K-State and Utah, who could be the best three teams it sees on its schedule. Being able to go even 1-2 in those games would give the Cougars a chance in the Big 12, but the schedule could be the biggest obstacles in the way of the team.

Outlook

People in college football are split on what they think of this Houston team. There are many college football analysts who believe the Cougars could make the College Football Playoff by winning the Big 12 championship. The offense is going to be able to score against any team in the conference, and the defense showed last year it could be tough on opponents.

Fritz has won everywhere he has been, and with the Big 12 looking as wide-open as it has been in many seasons, Houston fans should be excited about the potential of this team.

Game Info

Date: Saturday, October

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Series history: Tied at 1-1. K-State won the matchup in 2023, 41-0 in Manhattan. However, the following year, the Cougars won 24-19 at home in a game that ended a 7-1 start for the Wildcats.



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