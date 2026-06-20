2026 K-State Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 4: Cincinnati

The Week 4 matchup against Cincinnati is not only the first road game of the Collin Klein era, but also the first Big 12 game. K-State has a favorable first three games, as the Wildcats don't leave Manhattan while hosting three non-Power 4 teams. The game against the Bearcats is an opportunity for the Wildcats to get off to a fast start in conference play, something the team didn't do last year when it lost to Iowa State in Dublin in the season-opener.

The Bearcats will be replacing many talented players, especially quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who transferred to Texas Tech before announcing he would leave for the NFL Supplemental Draft after the sports gambling scandal. Cincinnati was 7-1 and 5-0 in Big 12 play in late October last season. However, the Bearcats stumbled down the stretch, losing their last five games, including a 35-13 loss to Navy in the Autozone Liberty Bowl.

Collin Klein and his Wildcats will have a long trip to take on the Bearcats, and a win in this game could create quite a buzz in Manhattan.

K-State Early Opponent Preview Series: Nicholls | Washington State | Tulane |

Offense

The Bearcats had an explosive offense last year, with Sorsby orchestrating things. However, it isn't just Sorsby gone, as the team has lost many of its skilled players from last season. Wide receiver Cyrus Allen and tight end Joe Royer were drafted by the Chiefs and Browns, respectively, in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Replacing Sorsby will be JC French IV, who had an impressive season at Georgia Southern last year. He finished the 2025 season with 2, 929 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions to help the Eagles finish 7-6, while also winning the JLab Birmingham Bowl against App State. He was also an impact in the rushing game, as he finished with 315 yards and six touchdowns.

JC French highlights on a day like today hit even harder pic.twitter.com/8xfVgHRgET — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) June 16, 2026

Cincinnati has high hopes for sophomore running back Zion Johnson, who had to deal with injuries for much of the year in 2025. He demonstrated the ability to become a legitimate starting running back in the Big 12 and should be in line for a big 2026 season. The Bearcats do have good depth at the running back position with Louisiana’s Zylan Perry and Notre Dame’s Gi’Bran Payne transferring in this offseason.

There are many receivers gone, and Isiah Johnson is the leading returning receiver with 14 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns. The lack of experience at the skilled positions could make it a challenging season for the Bearcats in 2026.

Defense

Like the offense, the Bearcats lost some big-time talent on the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker Jake Golday had a spectacular 2025 season, and he ended up going to the Minnesota Vikings with the 51st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was the leader on the defense last year, and now, that title falls on the shoulders of Jonathan Thompson.

He has a terrific season for the Bearcats, as he was second on the team with 74 tackles last season. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, he is a great combination of size and speed at the linebacker position. He is able to make plays at the line of scrimmage, while also doing very good things in the passing game.

One area where the Bearcats really struggled last year was forcing turnovers. Last year, Cincinnati intercepted two passes, which was the fewest in the country. There is talent in the secondary, as Antwaan Peek Jr. is a guy who can make an impact in the game.

Last year, the Bearcats had the offensive talent to win a high-scoring game. That isn't the case in 2026, so the defense will need to make things easier for the offense.

Schedule

Like K-State, Cincinnati has a relatively easy non-conference schedule. The Bearcats start the year off against Boston College, Western Carolina, and Miami (OH), all at home, before Big 12 play. Last year, the team was a team in College Football Playoff contention after Week 8, but the season ended on a sour notes.

Both teams have a good chance of being undefeated entering the Week 4 matchup. This game gives both teams a shot to get Big 12 play off with a win, and potentially a 4-0 record.

Outlook

Despite the disappointing ending to last year, it was still a step in the right direction for the Bearcats. It was the first time the team had been over .500 since joining the Big 12 in 2023. In the previous two seasons, the Bearcats were 8-16. While there is a lot of flux right now with the roster, a fast start could put Cincinnati back in contention to make it to a bowl.

For the Wildcats, this is simply a game that Collin Klein and his team can't lose. If K-State takes care of business in the nonconference part of the schedule, the Wildcats could be ranked heading into this game. That would create quite a buzz and excitement in Manhattan, as fans are already estatic after the hot start to the 2027 recruiting class.

Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 26

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Location: Nippert Stadium

Series history: K-State leads, 4-3. The last matchup was in 2024, with the Wildcats winning 41-15.



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